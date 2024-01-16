Hello User
PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 275.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.05 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at 270.85 and closed at 265.95. The stock had a high of 287.8 and a low of 265.95. The market capitalization of PCBL is 10,406.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 283.5, while the 52-week low was 108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 632,837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST PCBL Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹282.05, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹275.7

PCBL stock has a current price of 282.05 with a 2.3% increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 6.35.

16 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST PCBL share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹275.7, up 3.67% from yesterday's ₹265.95

The current data of PCBL stock shows that the price is 275.7, with a percent change of 3.67 and a net change of 9.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.67% and has seen a net increase of 9.75 points.

16 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹265.95 on last trading day

On the last day of PCBL trading on BSE, a total of 632,837 shares were traded at a closing price of 265.95.

