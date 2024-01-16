PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Surges in Trading Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at ₹270.85 and closed at ₹265.95. The stock had a high of ₹287.8 and a low of ₹265.95. The market capitalization of PCBL is ₹10,406.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹283.5, while the 52-week low was ₹108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 632,837 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PCBL stock has a current price of ₹282.05 with a 2.3% increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 6.35.
The current data of PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹275.7, with a percent change of 3.67 and a net change of 9.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.67% and has seen a net increase of 9.75 points.
On the last day of PCBL trading on BSE, a total of 632,837 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹265.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!