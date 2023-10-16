PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at ₹203.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹202.4

On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at ₹203.85 and closed at ₹204.2. The stock had a high of ₹208.3 and a low of ₹201.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7639.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹211.65 and the 52-week low is ₹108.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 215,104 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL closed today at ₹203.95, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹202.4 PCBL stock closed today at ₹203.95, showing a percent change of 0.77% and a net change of ₹1.55. Yesterday's closing price was ₹202.4.

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for PCBL stock is ₹200.05, while the high price is ₹205.55.

PCBL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high PCBL Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 108.70 and a 52 week high price of 211.50.

PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹203.8, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹202.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹203.8. The percent change is 0.69 and the net change is 1.4. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.69% and the net change is an increase of 1.4.

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹203.8, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹202.4 PCBL stock is currently trading at a price of ₹203.8, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of PCBL stock today was ₹200.05, while the high price reached ₹205.55.

PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹204.25, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹202.4 As per the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹204.25. There has been a 0.91% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.85. Click here for PCBL News

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range PCBL stock reached a low of ₹200.05 and a high of ₹205.55 today.

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹203.45, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹202.4 The current price of PCBL stock is ₹203.45, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.52% and has gained 1.05 points.

PCBL Live Updates PCBL More Information

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range PCBL stock's current day's low price is ₹200.05 and the high price is ₹205.55.

PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹202.95, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹202.4 The current data shows that the stock price of PCBL is ₹202.95 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Click here for PCBL Dividend

PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹203.55, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹202.4 The current data for PCBL stock shows that the stock price is ₹203.55, which represents a 0.57% increase. The net change for the stock is 1.15.

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range PCBL stock reached a low of ₹200.05 and a high of ₹205.55 on the current day.

PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹204.4, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹202.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹204.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.99, indicating a positive movement in its price. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2. Overall, the stock has shown a positive performance.

PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹204.9, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹202.4 Based on the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹204.9 with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 2.5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.24% and has gained 2.5 points in value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price. Click here for PCBL Profit Loss

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of PCBL stock today was ₹200.05, while the high price reached ₹205.55.

PCBL Live Updates PCBL More Information

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹203, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹202.4 Based on the current data of PCBL stock, the price is ₹203 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹202.4, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹204.2 The current data of PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹202.4 with a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹204.2 on last trading day On the last day of PCBL BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 215,104. The closing price for the shares was ₹204.2.