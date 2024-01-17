Hello User
PCBL Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 275.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.5 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at 280.85 and closed at 275.7. The stock reached a high of 283.7 and a low of 276.15. The market capitalization of PCBL is 10,625.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 287.8, while the 52-week low is 108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 523,662 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹275.7 on last trading day

On the last day of PCBL BSE trading, there were a total of 523,662 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 275.7.

