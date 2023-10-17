PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

On the last day of trading, the open price of PCBL was ₹202.4, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹205.55 and a low of ₹200.05 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently ₹7698.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹211.65, while the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,018 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL closed today at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204
The PCBL stock closed at ₹197.95 today, which represents a decrease of 2.97% from the previous day's closing price of ₹204. The net change in price is -6.05.
PCBL share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Archean Chemical Industries
|674.0
|16.1
|2.45
|731.75
|440.05
|8293.77
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|285.05
|-2.1
|-0.73
|332.55
|220.7
|7558.85
|PCBL
|197.95
|-6.05
|-2.97
|211.65
|108.05
|7471.87
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|471.7
|-5.2
|-1.09
|592.45
|350.8
|7513.29
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|207.75
|2.8
|1.37
|214.25
|116.1
|8278.37
PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low for PCBL stock is ₹192.35 and the high is ₹208.7.
PCBL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price of PCBL Ltd stock is 108.70000 and the 52 week high price is 211.50000.
PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹199.6, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹204
The current data for PCBL stock shows that the stock price is ₹199.6. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.4.
PCBL share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Archean Chemical Industries
|672.75
|14.85
|2.26
|731.75
|440.05
|8278.39
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|284.85
|-2.3
|-0.8
|332.55
|220.7
|7553.54
|PCBL
|197.75
|-6.25
|-3.06
|211.65
|108.05
|7464.32
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|472.85
|-4.05
|-0.85
|592.45
|350.8
|7531.61
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|208.6
|3.65
|1.78
|214.25
|116.1
|8312.24
PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹197.75, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹204
The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹197.75 with a percent change of -3.06. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.06%. The net change is -6.25, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of the specific currency. Overall, the data suggests that PCBL stock has experienced a decline in its value.
Click here for PCBL AGM
PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of PCBL reached a low of ₹192.35 and a high of ₹208.70 on the current day.
PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹203.95, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹204
PCBL stock is currently trading at a price of ₹203.95. The percent change for the day is -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.05.
PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|200.46
|10 Days
|190.89
|20 Days
|178.35
|50 Days
|168.16
|100 Days
|160.26
|300 Days
|140.61
PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
PCBL stock's low price for the day is ₹202.8, while the high price is ₹208.7.
PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹204.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹204
The current stock price of PCBL is ₹204.5, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.5 points.
PCBL Live Updates
PCBL share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Archean Chemical Industries
|658.4
|0.5
|0.08
|731.75
|440.05
|8101.81
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|285.3
|-1.85
|-0.64
|332.55
|220.7
|7565.48
|PCBL
|204.25
|0.25
|0.12
|211.65
|108.05
|7709.67
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|475.25
|-1.65
|-0.35
|592.45
|350.8
|7569.84
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|207.35
|2.4
|1.17
|214.25
|116.1
|8262.43
PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of PCBL reached a low of ₹202.8 and a high of ₹208.7 on the current day.
PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹206, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹204
The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹206. There has been a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the net change in price is 2.
Click here for PCBL Dividend
PCBL share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for PCBL stock shows that the low price is ₹202.8 and the high price is ₹208.7.
PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹203.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹204
As of the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹203.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.45 in the stock price.
PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹204.85, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹204
Based on the given data, the stock price for PCBL (unknown stock) is currently ₹204.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.85.
Click here for PCBL Profit Loss
PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of PCBL stock today was ₹204.45, while the high price reached ₹208.70.
PCBL Live Updates
PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹205.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹204
As per the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹205.65. There has been a 0.81% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.
PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹206.85, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹204
PCBL stock is currently trading at a price of ₹206.85, reflecting a 1.4% increase. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.85.
PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹202.4 on last trading day
On the last day, PCBL BSE had a volume of 91018 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹202.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!