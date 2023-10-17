PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

On the last day of trading, the open price of PCBL was ₹202.4, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹205.55 and a low of ₹200.05 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently ₹7698.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹211.65, while the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,018 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL closed today at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204 The PCBL stock closed at ₹197.95 today, which represents a decrease of 2.97% from the previous day's closing price of ₹204. The net change in price is -6.05.

PCBL share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Archean Chemical Industries 674.0 16.1 2.45 731.75 440.05 8293.77 Laxmi Organic Industries 285.05 -2.1 -0.73 332.55 220.7 7558.85 PCBL 197.95 -6.05 -2.97 211.65 108.05 7471.87 Jubilant Ingrevia 471.7 -5.2 -1.09 592.45 350.8 7513.29 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals 207.75 2.8 1.37 214.25 116.1 8278.37

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low for PCBL stock is ₹192.35 and the high is ₹208.7.

PCBL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of PCBL Ltd stock is 108.70000 and the 52 week high price is 211.50000.

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹199.6, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹204 The current data for PCBL stock shows that the stock price is ₹199.6. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.4.

PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹197.75, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹204 The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹197.75 with a percent change of -3.06. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.06%. The net change is -6.25, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of the specific currency. Overall, the data suggests that PCBL stock has experienced a decline in its value. Click here for PCBL AGM

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹203.95, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹204 PCBL stock is currently trading at a price of ₹203.95. The percent change for the day is -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.05.

PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 200.46 10 Days 190.89 20 Days 178.35 50 Days 168.16 100 Days 160.26 300 Days 140.61

PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹204.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹204 The current stock price of PCBL is ₹204.5, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.5 points.

PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹206, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹204 The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹206. There has been a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the net change in price is 2. Click here for PCBL Dividend

PCBL share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 3 3 Buy 1 1 1 2 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹203.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹204 As of the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹203.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.45 in the stock price.

PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹204.85, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹204 Based on the given data, the stock price for PCBL (unknown stock) is currently ₹204.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.85. Click here for PCBL Profit Loss

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹205.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹204 As per the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹205.65. There has been a 0.81% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹206.85, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹204 PCBL stock is currently trading at a price of ₹206.85, reflecting a 1.4% increase. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.85.

PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹202.4 on last trading day On the last day, PCBL BSE had a volume of 91018 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹202.4.