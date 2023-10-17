Hello User
PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at 197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's 204

11 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -2.97 %. The stock closed at 204 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.95 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL

On the last day of trading, the open price of PCBL was 202.4, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 205.55 and a low of 200.05 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently 7698.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 211.65, while the 52-week low is 108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,018 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL closed today at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

The PCBL stock closed at 197.95 today, which represents a decrease of 2.97% from the previous day's closing price of 204. The net change in price is -6.05.

17 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Archean Chemical Industries674.016.12.45731.75440.058293.77
Laxmi Organic Industries285.05-2.1-0.73332.55220.77558.85
PCBL197.95-6.05-2.97211.65108.057471.87
Jubilant Ingrevia471.7-5.2-1.09592.45350.87513.29
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals207.752.81.37214.25116.18278.37
17 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low for PCBL stock is 192.35 and the high is 208.7.

17 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST PCBL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of PCBL Ltd stock is 108.70000 and the 52 week high price is 211.50000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹199.6, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹204

The current data for PCBL stock shows that the stock price is 199.6. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.4.

17 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Archean Chemical Industries672.7514.852.26731.75440.058278.39
Laxmi Organic Industries284.85-2.3-0.8332.55220.77553.54
PCBL197.75-6.25-3.06211.65108.057464.32
Jubilant Ingrevia472.85-4.05-0.85592.45350.87531.61
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals208.63.651.78214.25116.18312.24
17 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹197.75, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹204

The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is 197.75 with a percent change of -3.06. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.06%. The net change is -6.25, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of the specific currency. Overall, the data suggests that PCBL stock has experienced a decline in its value.

Click here for PCBL AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of PCBL reached a low of 192.35 and a high of 208.70 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹203.95, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹204

PCBL stock is currently trading at a price of 203.95. The percent change for the day is -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.05.

17 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days200.46
10 Days190.89
20 Days178.35
50 Days168.16
100 Days160.26
300 Days140.61
17 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL stock's low price for the day is 202.8, while the high price is 208.7.

17 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹204.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹204

The current stock price of PCBL is 204.5, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.5 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST PCBL Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Archean Chemical Industries658.40.50.08731.75440.058101.81
Laxmi Organic Industries285.3-1.85-0.64332.55220.77565.48
PCBL204.250.250.12211.65108.057709.67
Jubilant Ingrevia475.25-1.65-0.35592.45350.87569.84
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals207.352.41.17214.25116.18262.43
17 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of PCBL reached a low of 202.8 and a high of 208.7 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹206, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹204

The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is 206. There has been a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the net change in price is 2.

Click here for PCBL Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST PCBL share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy1112
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for PCBL stock shows that the low price is 202.8 and the high price is 208.7.

17 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹203.55, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹204

As of the current data, the stock price of PCBL is 203.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 0.45 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹204.85, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹204

Based on the given data, the stock price for PCBL (unknown stock) is currently 204.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.85.

Click here for PCBL Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of PCBL stock today was 204.45, while the high price reached 208.70.

17 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST PCBL Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹205.65, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹204

As per the current data, the stock price of PCBL is 205.65. There has been a 0.81% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.

17 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹206.85, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹204

PCBL stock is currently trading at a price of 206.85, reflecting a 1.4% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.85.

17 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹202.4 on last trading day

On the last day, PCBL BSE had a volume of 91018 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 202.4.

