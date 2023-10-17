PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at 197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's 204

On the last day of trading, the open price of PCBL was ₹202.4, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹205.55 and a low of ₹200.05 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently ₹7698.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹211.65, while the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,018 shares on the BSE.
The PCBL stock closed at ₹197.95 today, which represents a decrease of 2.97% from the previous day's closing price of ₹204. The net change in price is -6.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Archean Chemical Industries
|674.0
|16.1
|2.45
|731.75
|440.05
|8293.77
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|285.05
|-2.1
|-0.73
|332.55
|220.7
|7558.85
|PCBL
|197.95
|-6.05
|-2.97
|211.65
|108.05
|7471.87
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|471.7
|-5.2
|-1.09
|592.45
|350.8
|7513.29
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|207.75
|2.8
|1.37
|214.25
|116.1
|8278.37
The current day's low for PCBL stock is ₹192.35 and the high is ₹208.7.
The 52 week low price of PCBL Ltd stock is 108.70000 and the 52 week high price is 211.50000.
The current data for PCBL stock shows that the stock price is ₹199.6. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Archean Chemical Industries
|672.75
|14.85
|2.26
|731.75
|440.05
|8278.39
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|284.85
|-2.3
|-0.8
|332.55
|220.7
|7553.54
|PCBL
|197.75
|-6.25
|-3.06
|211.65
|108.05
|7464.32
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|472.85
|-4.05
|-0.85
|592.45
|350.8
|7531.61
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|208.6
|3.65
|1.78
|214.25
|116.1
|8312.24
The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹197.75 with a percent change of -3.06. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.06%. The net change is -6.25, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of the specific currency. Overall, the data suggests that PCBL stock has experienced a decline in its value.
The stock of PCBL reached a low of ₹192.35 and a high of ₹208.70 on the current day.
PCBL stock is currently trading at a price of ₹203.95. The percent change for the day is -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.05.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|200.46
|10 Days
|190.89
|20 Days
|178.35
|50 Days
|168.16
|100 Days
|160.26
|300 Days
|140.61
PCBL stock's low price for the day is ₹202.8, while the high price is ₹208.7.
The current stock price of PCBL is ₹204.5, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.5 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Archean Chemical Industries
|658.4
|0.5
|0.08
|731.75
|440.05
|8101.81
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|285.3
|-1.85
|-0.64
|332.55
|220.7
|7565.48
|PCBL
|204.25
|0.25
|0.12
|211.65
|108.05
|7709.67
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|475.25
|-1.65
|-0.35
|592.45
|350.8
|7569.84
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|207.35
|2.4
|1.17
|214.25
|116.1
|8262.43
The stock price of PCBL reached a low of ₹202.8 and a high of ₹208.7 on the current day.
The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹206. There has been a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the net change in price is 2.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current day's high and low data for PCBL stock shows that the low price is ₹202.8 and the high price is ₹208.7.
As of the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹203.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.45 in the stock price.
Based on the given data, the stock price for PCBL (unknown stock) is currently ₹204.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.85.
The low price of PCBL stock today was ₹204.45, while the high price reached ₹208.70.
As per the current data, the stock price of PCBL is ₹205.65. There has been a 0.81% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.65.
PCBL stock is currently trading at a price of ₹206.85, reflecting a 1.4% increase. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.85.
On the last day, PCBL BSE had a volume of 91018 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹202.4.
