PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at ₹202.85, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹197.95

On the last day of trading, the PCBL stock opened at ₹206.85 and closed at ₹204. The highest price reached during the day was ₹208.7, while the lowest price was ₹192.35. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently at ₹7,471.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹211.65 and the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL shares was 407,719.
The low price of PCBL stock today was ₹198.05, while the high price reached ₹211.45.
PCBL Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 108.70000 and the 52 week high price was 211.50000.
PCBL stock reached a low of ₹192.35 and a high of ₹208.70 for the day.
PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|201.37
|10 Days
|194.41
|20 Days
|180.16
|50 Days
|169.12
|100 Days
|160.95
|300 Days
|140.93
Today, PCBL stock had a low price of ₹192.35 and a high price of ₹208.7.
PCBL share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock price of PCBL reached a low of ₹192.35 and a high of ₹208.70 during the current day.
The low price for PCBL stock today was ₹192.35, while the high price reached ₹208.70.
PCBL stock's low price for the day was ₹192.35 and the high price was ₹208.7.
PCBL share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.85%
|3 Months
|27.84%
|6 Months
|65.33%
|YTD
|52.83%
|1 Year
|42.35%
