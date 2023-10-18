PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at ₹202.85, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹197.95

On the last day of trading, the PCBL stock opened at ₹206.85 and closed at ₹204. The highest price reached during the day was ₹208.7, while the lowest price was ₹192.35. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently at ₹7,471.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹211.65 and the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL shares was 407,719. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL closed today at ₹202.85, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹197.95 Today, the closing price of PCBL stock was ₹202.85, which represents a percent change of 2.48. This means that the stock price increased by 2.48% from the previous day's closing price of ₹197.95. The net change in the stock price was 4.9, indicating that the stock price increased by ₹4.9 compared to the previous day.

PCBL share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Archean Chemical Industries 659.35 -11.25 -1.68 731.75 440.05 8113.5 Laxmi Organic Industries 278.5 -6.55 -2.3 332.55 220.7 7385.16 PCBL 202.85 4.9 2.48 211.65 108.05 7656.83 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers 139.7 -0.8 -0.57 144.8 89.5 7707.08 Jubilant Ingrevia 460.35 -11.35 -2.41 592.45 350.8 7332.51

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of PCBL stock today was ₹198.05, while the high price reached ₹211.45.

PCBL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high PCBL Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 108.70000 and the 52 week high price was 211.50000.

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹202.85, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹197.95 The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹202.85, with a percent change of 2.48 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.48% or 4.9 points.

PCBL share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Archean Chemical Industries 674.0 16.1 2.45 731.75 440.05 8293.77 Laxmi Organic Industries 285.05 -2.1 -0.73 332.55 220.7 7558.85 PCBL 197.95 -6.05 -2.97 211.65 108.05 7471.87 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers 140.5 1.7 1.22 144.8 89.5 7751.22 Jubilant Ingrevia 471.7 -5.2 -1.09 592.45 350.8 7513.29

PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204 The current data for PCBL stock shows that the stock price is ₹197.95. There has been a negative percent change of -2.97, resulting in a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.97% and the net change is a decrease of 6.05. This suggests that PCBL stock has experienced a decline in value. Click here for PCBL Board Meetings

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range PCBL stock reached a low of ₹192.35 and a high of ₹208.70 for the day.

PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 201.37 10 Days 194.41 20 Days 180.16 50 Days 169.12 100 Days 160.95 300 Days 140.93

PCBL share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 3 3 Buy 1 1 1 2 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

PCBL share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.85% 3 Months 27.84% 6 Months 65.33% YTD 52.83% 1 Year 42.35%

PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹204 on last trading day The BSE volume for PCBL on the last day was 407,719 shares, and the closing price was ₹204.