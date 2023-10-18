Hello User
PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at 202.85, up 2.48% from yesterday's 197.95

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 197.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.85 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL

On the last day of trading, the PCBL stock opened at 206.85 and closed at 204. The highest price reached during the day was 208.7, while the lowest price was 192.35. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently at 7,471.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 211.65 and the 52-week low is 108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL shares was 407,719.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL closed today at ₹202.85, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹197.95

Today, the closing price of PCBL stock was 202.85, which represents a percent change of 2.48. This means that the stock price increased by 2.48% from the previous day's closing price of 197.95. The net change in the stock price was 4.9, indicating that the stock price increased by 4.9 compared to the previous day.

18 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Archean Chemical Industries659.35-11.25-1.68731.75440.058113.5
Laxmi Organic Industries278.5-6.55-2.3332.55220.77385.16
PCBL202.854.92.48211.65108.057656.83
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers139.7-0.8-0.57144.889.57707.08
Jubilant Ingrevia460.35-11.35-2.41592.45350.87332.51
18 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of PCBL stock today was 198.05, while the high price reached 211.45.

18 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST PCBL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

PCBL Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 108.70000 and the 52 week high price was 211.50000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹202.85, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹197.95

The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is 202.85, with a percent change of 2.48 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.48% or 4.9 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

The current data for PCBL stock shows that the stock price is 197.95. There has been a negative percent change of -2.97, resulting in a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.97% and the net change is a decrease of 6.05. This suggests that PCBL stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for PCBL Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL stock reached a low of 192.35 and a high of 208.70 for the day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

PCBL stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -2.97 and a net change of -6.05. The current stock price stands at 197.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days201.37
10 Days194.41
20 Days180.16
50 Days169.12
100 Days160.95
300 Days140.93
18 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

Today, PCBL stock had a low price of 192.35 and a high price of 208.7.

18 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

The current data shows that the stock price of PCBL is 197.95, with a percent change of -2.97 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in the stock price by 6.05.

18 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST PCBL Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST PCBL share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy1112
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

As of the current data, PCBL stock has a price of 197.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Click here for PCBL News

18 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of PCBL reached a low of 192.35 and a high of 208.70 during the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

The current data for PCBL stock shows that the price is 197.95, which represents a percent change of -2.97. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.97% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -6.05, indicating that the stock has declined by 6.05. Overall, this data suggests that PCBL stock has experienced a decrease in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for PCBL stock today was 192.35, while the high price reached 208.70.

18 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

The current data of PCBL stock shows that the stock is priced at 197.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.97% and a net change of -6.05.

18 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

PCBL stock price is currently at 197.95, with a percent change of -2.97 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL stock's low price for the day was 192.35 and the high price was 208.7.

18 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST PCBL Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

As of the current data, the stock price of PCBL is 197.95. The percent change is -2.97, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.05, meaning the stock price has decreased by 6.05.

18 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST PCBL share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.85%
3 Months27.84%
6 Months65.33%
YTD52.83%
1 Year42.35%
18 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹197.95, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹204

Based on the current data, the PCBL stock price is 197.95, with a percent change of -2.97 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

18 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹204 on last trading day

The BSE volume for PCBL on the last day was 407,719 shares, and the closing price was 204.

