PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 202.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.15 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL

On the last day of trading, the open price for PCBL was 198.05 while the close price was 197.95. The stock had a high of 211.45 and a low of 198.05. The market capitalization of PCBL is 7656.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 211.65 and the 52-week low is 108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 329350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL stock has a low price of 202.35 and a high price of 207.35 for the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST PCBL Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹205.15, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹202.85

The current data of PCBL stock shows that the price is 205.15, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.13% compared to the previous trading day, with a net change of 2.3 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST PCBL share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.15%
3 Months30.26%
6 Months70.08%
YTD56.5%
1 Year44.46%
19 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹203.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹202.85

Based on the current data, the PCBL stock price is 203.05 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% with a net change of 0.2 units.

19 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹197.95 on last trading day

On the last day of PCBL trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 329,350. The closing price for the day was 197.95.

