PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for PCBL was ₹198.05 while the close price was ₹197.95. The stock had a high of ₹211.45 and a low of ₹198.05. The market capitalization of PCBL is ₹7656.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹211.65 and the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 329350 shares.
PCBL stock has a low price of ₹202.35 and a high price of ₹207.35 for the current day.
The current data of PCBL stock shows that the price is ₹205.15, with a percent change of 1.13 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.13% compared to the previous trading day, with a net change of 2.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.15%
|3 Months
|30.26%
|6 Months
|70.08%
|YTD
|56.5%
|1 Year
|44.46%
Based on the current data, the PCBL stock price is ₹203.05 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% with a net change of 0.2 units.
On the last day of PCBL trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 329,350. The closing price for the day was ₹197.95.
