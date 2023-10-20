PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of PCBL was ₹203, while the close price was ₹202.85. The stock had a high of ₹209.95 and a low of ₹202.35 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL is ₹7870.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹211.65, while the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 96,318 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.