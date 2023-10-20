Hello User
PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 208.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.45 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL

On the last day of trading, the open price of PCBL was 203, while the close price was 202.85. The stock had a high of 209.95 and a low of 202.35 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL is 7870.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 211.65, while the 52-week low is 108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 96,318 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of PCBL reached a low of 206.8 and a high of 210.35 for the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST PCBL Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹207.45, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹208.85

Based on the current data of PCBL stock, the price is 207.45. The percent change is -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of 1.4 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST PCBL share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.33%
3 Months33.92%
6 Months76.81%
YTD61.13%
1 Year51.1%
20 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹208.5, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹202.85

The current data for PCBL stock shows that the stock price is 208.5. There has been a 2.79% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.65.

20 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹202.85 on last trading day

On the last day of PCBL trading on the BSE, a total of 96,318 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 202.85.

