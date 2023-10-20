PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of PCBL was ₹203, while the close price was ₹202.85. The stock had a high of ₹209.95 and a low of ₹202.35 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL is ₹7870.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹211.65, while the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 96,318 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of PCBL reached a low of ₹206.8 and a high of ₹210.35 for the current day.
Based on the current data of PCBL stock, the price is ₹207.45. The percent change is -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.4 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.33%
|3 Months
|33.92%
|6 Months
|76.81%
|YTD
|61.13%
|1 Year
|51.1%
The current data for PCBL stock shows that the stock price is ₹208.5. There has been a 2.79% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.65.
On the last day of PCBL trading on the BSE, a total of 96,318 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹202.85.
