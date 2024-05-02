PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at 269, down -0.61% from yesterday's 270.65

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at ₹278.8 and closed at ₹276.9. The stock reached a high of ₹279.35 and a low of ₹268.2 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL was reported at ₹10216.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹343.35, while the 52-week low was ₹125. The BSE volume for PCBL was 63929 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PCBL stock's high for the day was ₹273.15, while the low was ₹266.25.
PCBL share price closed the day at ₹269 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 273.2 , 276.65 , 280.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 266.4 , 263.05 , 259.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PCBL share price is at ₹268.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹266.02 and ₹277.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹266.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|266.86
|10 Days
|267.84
|20 Days
|271.12
|50 Days
|277.63
|100 Days
|278.33
|300 Days
|229.43
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 23.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
PCBL share price is at ₹269.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹266.02 and ₹277.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹266.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL stock's low price today was ₹266.25 and the high price was ₹273.15.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
PCBL share price is at ₹269.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹266.02 and ₹277.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹266.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 273.52 and 266.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 266.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 273.52.
PCBL share price is at ₹269.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹266.02 and ₹277.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹266.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, PCBL's share price dropped by 0.24% to reach ₹270, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Galaxy Surfactants are declining, whereas Anupam Rasayan India is showing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|700.95
|-11.15
|-1.57
|814.85
|532.0
|10894.08
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2030.35
|-13.4
|-0.66
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10375.22
|PCBL
|270.0
|-0.65
|-0.24
|343.35
|125.0
|10191.49
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2580.05
|-25.6
|-0.98
|2989.35
|2241.1
|9147.5
|Anupam Rasayan India
|833.1
|1.9
|0.23
|1249.75
|782.3
|8952.88
The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is 84.89% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹269, up by -0.61%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
PCBL touched a high of 272.95 & a low of 266.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|273.52
|Support 1
|266.82
|Resistance 2
|276.58
|Support 2
|263.18
|Resistance 3
|280.22
|Support 3
|260.12
Today, PCBL's share price decreased by 0.92% to ₹268.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Galaxy Surfactants are declining, whereas Anupam Rasayan India is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.1% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|703.95
|-8.15
|-1.14
|814.85
|532.0
|10940.71
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2030.4
|-13.35
|-0.65
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10375.47
|PCBL
|268.15
|-2.5
|-0.92
|343.35
|125.0
|10121.66
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2600.9
|-4.75
|-0.18
|2989.35
|2241.1
|9221.43
|Anupam Rasayan India
|832.3
|1.1
|0.13
|1249.75
|782.3
|8944.28
PCBL share price is at ₹269.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹266.02 and ₹277.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹266.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 277.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of PCBL has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at ₹272.15. Over the past year, PCBL shares have surged by 110.95% to reach ₹272.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.46%
|3 Months
|-19.22%
|6 Months
|35.66%
|YTD
|7.59%
|1 Year
|110.95%
The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|277.27
|Support 1
|266.02
|Resistance 2
|283.88
|Support 2
|261.38
|Resistance 3
|288.52
|Support 3
|254.77
The trading volume yesterday was 32.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1328 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹279.35 & ₹268.2 yesterday to end at ₹276.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
