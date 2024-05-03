Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at ₹263.7, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹268.9

36 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Livemint

PCBL stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 268.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.7 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price TodayPremium
PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened and closed at 270.65 with a high of 273.15 and a low of 266.25. The market capitalization of the company stood at 10,153.74 crore. The 52-week high for PCBL was 343.35 while the low was 125. The BSE volume for the day was 95,946 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:33:13 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 263.7 and a high of 271.25.

03 May 2024, 03:52:56 PM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL closed today at ₹263.7, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹268.9

PCBL share price closed the day at 263.7 - a 1.93% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 269.17 , 274.13 , 276.87. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 261.47 , 258.73 , 253.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:49:47 PM IST

PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 423.66% higher than yesterday

PCBL's trading volume by 3 PM today has increased by 423.66% compared to yesterday, reaching 263.7, a decrease of -1.93%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:32:46 PM IST

PCBL Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:13:00 PM IST

PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹264.35, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹268.9

The current market price of PCBL has broken the first support of 266.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 263.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of 263.05 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00:30 PM IST

PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 02:45:46 PM IST

PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 790.92% higher than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded by 2 PM is 790.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at 265.45, up by -1.28%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:39:57 PM IST

PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 265.77 and 263.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 263.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 265.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.13Support 1263.88
Resistance 2265.72Support 2263.22
Resistance 3266.38Support 3262.63
03 May 2024, 02:12:49 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 25.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 02:04:29 PM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹264.55, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹268.9

The current market price of PCBL has broken the first support of 266.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 263.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of 263.05 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:50:44 PM IST

PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 914.16% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of PCBL until 1 PM is 914.16% higher than yesterday, with the price at 264.3 showing a decrease of -1.71%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:39:11 PM IST

PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 266.05 and 263.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 263.9 and selling near the hourly resistance of 266.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.77Support 1263.82
Resistance 2266.83Support 2262.93
Resistance 3267.72Support 3261.87
03 May 2024, 01:00:10 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL stock's low price for the day was 263.85, while the high price reached 271.25.

03 May 2024, 12:48:48 PM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 819.06% higher than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded by 12 AM has increased by 819.06% compared to yesterday, with the price at 265.55, showing a decrease of -1.25%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:37:53 PM IST

PCBL share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 267.35 and 265.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 265.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 267.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.05Support 1263.9
Resistance 2267.1Support 2262.8
Resistance 3268.2Support 3261.75
03 May 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:22:45 PM IST

PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

03 May 2024, 12:15:11 PM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹263.95, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹268.9

The current market price of PCBL has broken the first support of 266.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 263.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of 263.05 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:45:13 AM IST

PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 245.00% higher than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded until 11 AM is 245.00% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 265.45, up by -1.28%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:35:54 AM IST

PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL reached a peak of 267.75 and a bottom of 265.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 266.4 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 265.05 and 262.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1267.35Support 1265.05
Resistance 2268.7Support 2264.1
Resistance 3269.65Support 3262.75
03 May 2024, 11:21:32 AM IST

PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹266.45, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹268.9

PCBL share price is at 266.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 266.4 and 273.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 266.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 273.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:11:38 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

Today, PCBL's share price dropped by 0.93% to reach 266.4, while its peers are showing mixed performance. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are declining, whereas Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Galaxy Surfactants are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals696.95-1.4-0.2814.85532.010831.91
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2032.00.90.042794.61805.010383.65
PCBL266.4-2.5-0.93343.35125.010055.6
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals244.0-2.65-1.07322.45146.159722.85
Galaxy Surfactants2578.25.150.22989.352241.19140.94
03 May 2024, 11:05:00 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 24.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 10:45:44 AM IST

PCBL share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -56.05% lower than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is down by 56.05% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 267, a decrease of 0.71%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:36:17 AM IST

PCBL share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL touched a high of 270.6 & a low of 267.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1269.85Support 1266.4
Resistance 2271.95Support 2265.05
Resistance 3273.3Support 3262.95
03 May 2024, 10:15:58 AM IST

PCBL Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:55:09 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

Today, PCBL's share price increased by 0.26% to reach 269.6, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are declining, but Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Galaxy Surfactants are seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.49% and 0.48% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals699.10.750.11814.85532.010865.33
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2060.429.31.442794.61805.010528.77
PCBL269.60.70.26343.35125.010176.39
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals245.55-1.1-0.45322.45146.159784.62
Galaxy Surfactants2576.053.00.122989.352241.19133.32
03 May 2024, 09:35:04 AM IST

PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹270.1, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹268.9

PCBL share price is at 270.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 266.4 and 273.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 266.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 273.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:22:52 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of PCBL has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at 270.90. Over the past year, PCBL shares have surged by 113.40% to reach 270.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22766.35 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.55%
3 Months-18.63%
6 Months35.55%
YTD7.02%
1 Year113.4%
03 May 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1273.2Support 1266.4
Resistance 2276.65Support 2263.05
Resistance 3280.0Support 3259.6
03 May 2024, 08:36:03 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 23.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 1408 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2017 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1312 k & BSE volume was 95 k.

03 May 2024, 08:05:22 AM IST

PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹270.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 273.15 & 266.25 yesterday to end at 270.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

