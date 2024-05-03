PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at 263.7, down -1.93% from yesterday's 268.9

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened and closed at ₹270.65 with a high of ₹273.15 and a low of ₹266.25. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹10,153.74 crore. The 52-week high for PCBL was ₹343.35 while the low was ₹125. The BSE volume for the day was 95,946 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PCBL stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹263.7 and a high of ₹271.25.
PCBL share price closed the day at ₹263.7 - a 1.93% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 269.17 , 274.13 , 276.87. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 261.47 , 258.73 , 253.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PCBL's trading volume by 3 PM today has increased by 423.66% compared to yesterday, reaching ₹263.7, a decrease of -1.93%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The current market price of PCBL has broken the first support of ₹266.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹263.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹263.05 then there can be further negative price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|266.86
|10 Days
|267.84
|20 Days
|271.12
|50 Days
|277.63
|100 Days
|278.33
|300 Days
|229.78
The volume of PCBL traded by 2 PM is 790.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹265.45, up by -1.28%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 265.77 and 263.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 263.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 265.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.13
|Support 1
|263.88
|Resistance 2
|265.72
|Support 2
|263.22
|Resistance 3
|266.38
|Support 3
|262.63
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 25.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of PCBL has broken the first support of ₹266.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹263.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹263.05 then there can be further negative price movement.
The trading volume of PCBL until 1 PM is 914.16% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹264.3 showing a decrease of -1.71%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 266.05 and 263.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 263.9 and selling near the hourly resistance of 266.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.77
|Support 1
|263.82
|Resistance 2
|266.83
|Support 2
|262.93
|Resistance 3
|267.72
|Support 3
|261.87
PCBL stock's low price for the day was ₹263.85, while the high price reached ₹271.25.
The volume of PCBL traded by 12 AM has increased by 819.06% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹265.55, showing a decrease of -1.25%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 267.35 and 265.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 265.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 267.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.05
|Support 1
|263.9
|Resistance 2
|267.1
|Support 2
|262.8
|Resistance 3
|268.2
|Support 3
|261.75
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|266.86
|10 Days
|267.84
|20 Days
|271.12
|50 Days
|277.63
|100 Days
|278.33
|300 Days
|229.78
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The current market price of PCBL has broken the first support of ₹266.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹263.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹263.05 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of PCBL traded until 11 AM is 245.00% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹265.45, up by -1.28%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
PCBL reached a peak of 267.75 and a bottom of 265.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 266.4 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 265.05 and 262.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.35
|Support 1
|265.05
|Resistance 2
|268.7
|Support 2
|264.1
|Resistance 3
|269.65
|Support 3
|262.75
PCBL share price is at ₹266.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹266.4 and ₹273.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹266.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 273.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, PCBL's share price dropped by 0.93% to reach ₹266.4, while its peers are showing mixed performance. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are declining, whereas Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Galaxy Surfactants are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|696.95
|-1.4
|-0.2
|814.85
|532.0
|10831.91
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2032.0
|0.9
|0.04
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10383.65
|PCBL
|266.4
|-2.5
|-0.93
|343.35
|125.0
|10055.6
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|244.0
|-2.65
|-1.07
|322.45
|146.15
|9722.85
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2578.2
|5.15
|0.2
|2989.35
|2241.1
|9140.94
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 24.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is down by 56.05% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹267, a decrease of 0.71%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL touched a high of 270.6 & a low of 267.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.85
|Support 1
|266.4
|Resistance 2
|271.95
|Support 2
|265.05
|Resistance 3
|273.3
|Support 3
|262.95
Today, PCBL's share price increased by 0.26% to reach ₹269.6, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are declining, but Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Galaxy Surfactants are seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.49% and 0.48% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|699.1
|0.75
|0.11
|814.85
|532.0
|10865.33
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2060.4
|29.3
|1.44
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10528.77
|PCBL
|269.6
|0.7
|0.26
|343.35
|125.0
|10176.39
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|245.55
|-1.1
|-0.45
|322.45
|146.15
|9784.62
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2576.05
|3.0
|0.12
|2989.35
|2241.1
|9133.32
PCBL share price is at ₹270.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹266.4 and ₹273.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹266.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 273.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of PCBL has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at ₹270.90. Over the past year, PCBL shares have surged by 113.40% to reach ₹270.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22766.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.55%
|3 Months
|-18.63%
|6 Months
|35.55%
|YTD
|7.02%
|1 Year
|113.4%
The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|273.2
|Support 1
|266.4
|Resistance 2
|276.65
|Support 2
|263.05
|Resistance 3
|280.0
|Support 3
|259.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 23.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 30.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1312 k & BSE volume was 95 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹273.15 & ₹266.25 yesterday to end at ₹270.65. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!