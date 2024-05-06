Hello User
PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
23 min read . 01:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 264.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.85 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened and closed at 268.9. The stock reached a high of 271.25 and a low of 263.7. The market cap stood at 9953.69 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 343.35 and 125 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42647 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL reached a high of 264.45 and a low of 261.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.33Support 1259.98
Resistance 2265.57Support 2258.87
Resistance 3266.68Support 3256.63
06 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL stock's price fluctuated between a low of 259 and a high of 271.1 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST PCBL share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 75.72% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of PCBL until 12 AM has increased by 75.72% compared to yesterday, with the price at 263.75, showing a decrease of -0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST PCBL share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 265.83 and 263.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 263.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 265.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.12Support 1264.02
Resistance 2265.58Support 2263.38
Resistance 3266.22Support 3262.92
06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days269.16
10 Days265.88
20 Days271.47
50 Days276.00
100 Days278.29
300 Days230.50
06 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹264.85, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹264.3

PCBL share price is at 264.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 261.47 and 269.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 261.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 138.29% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of PCBL until 11 AM has increased by 138.29% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 264.4, reflecting a 0.04% increase. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 268.47 and 259.12 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 259.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 268.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.83Support 1263.93
Resistance 2266.82Support 2263.02
Resistance 3267.73Support 3262.03
06 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST PCBL share price update :PCBL trading at ₹264.9, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹264.3

PCBL share price is at 264.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 261.47 and 269.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 261.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 25.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the PCBL share price has dropped by 0.02% to reach 264.25, aligning with the decrease seen in its peer companies. Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Anupam Rasayan India are also experiencing declines today. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.23% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2033.05-12.6-0.622794.61805.010389.01
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals684.2-0.75-0.11814.85532.010633.75
PCBL264.25-0.05-0.02343.35125.09974.45
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals238.9-3.25-1.34322.45146.159519.63
Anupam Rasayan India832.3-1.5-0.181249.75782.38944.28
06 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST PCBL share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 160.00% higher than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM has increased by 160.00% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 265.2, up by 0.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST PCBL share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL touched a high of 268.35 & a low of 259.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.47Support 1259.12
Resistance 2273.08Support 2254.38
Resistance 3277.82Support 3249.77
06 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST PCBL Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of PCBL has decreased by 0.38% today, trading at 263.3 in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Anupam Rasayan India, are also experiencing a decline in their share prices today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2038.4-7.25-0.352794.61805.010416.35
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals674.45-10.5-1.53814.85532.010482.22
PCBL263.3-1.0-0.38343.35125.09938.59
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals235.1-7.05-2.91322.45146.159368.21
Anupam Rasayan India833.15-0.65-0.081249.75782.38953.41
06 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹262.55, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹264.3

PCBL share price is at 262.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 261.47 and 269.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 261.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST PCBL share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of PCBL has increased by 2.57% and is currently trading at 271.10. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 108.65%, reaching 271.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months-19.43%
6 Months34.99%
YTD5.05%
1 Year108.65%
06 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1269.17Support 1261.47
Resistance 2274.13Support 2258.73
Resistance 3276.87Support 3253.77
06 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 25.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 1268 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1921 k

The trading volume yesterday was 33.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1225 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

06 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹268.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 271.25 & 263.7 yesterday to end at 268.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

