PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Rises in Today's Trading

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened and closed at ₹268.9. The stock reached a high of ₹271.25 and a low of ₹263.7. The market cap stood at ₹9953.69 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹343.35 and ₹125 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42647 shares traded.
PCBL reached a high of 264.45 and a low of 261.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.33
|Support 1
|259.98
|Resistance 2
|265.57
|Support 2
|258.87
|Resistance 3
|266.68
|Support 3
|256.63
PCBL stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹259 and a high of ₹271.1 on the current day.
The trading volume of PCBL until 12 AM has increased by 75.72% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹263.75, showing a decrease of -0.21%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 265.83 and 263.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 263.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 265.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.12
|Support 1
|264.02
|Resistance 2
|265.58
|Support 2
|263.38
|Resistance 3
|266.22
|Support 3
|262.92
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|269.16
|10 Days
|265.88
|20 Days
|271.47
|50 Days
|276.00
|100 Days
|278.29
|300 Days
|230.50
PCBL share price is at ₹264.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹261.47 and ₹269.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹261.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of PCBL until 11 AM has increased by 138.29% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹264.4, reflecting a 0.04% increase. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 268.47 and 259.12 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 259.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 268.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.83
|Support 1
|263.93
|Resistance 2
|266.82
|Support 2
|263.02
|Resistance 3
|267.73
|Support 3
|262.03
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 25.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, the PCBL share price has dropped by 0.02% to reach ₹264.25, aligning with the decrease seen in its peer companies. Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Anupam Rasayan India are also experiencing declines today. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.23% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2033.05
|-12.6
|-0.62
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10389.01
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|684.2
|-0.75
|-0.11
|814.85
|532.0
|10633.75
|PCBL
|264.25
|-0.05
|-0.02
|343.35
|125.0
|9974.45
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|238.9
|-3.25
|-1.34
|322.45
|146.15
|9519.63
|Anupam Rasayan India
|832.3
|-1.5
|-0.18
|1249.75
|782.3
|8944.28
The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM has increased by 160.00% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹265.2, up by 0.34%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL touched a high of 268.35 & a low of 259.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.47
|Support 1
|259.12
|Resistance 2
|273.08
|Support 2
|254.38
|Resistance 3
|277.82
|Support 3
|249.77
The share price of PCBL has decreased by 0.38% today, trading at ₹263.3 in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Anupam Rasayan India, are also experiencing a decline in their share prices today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2038.4
|-7.25
|-0.35
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10416.35
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|674.45
|-10.5
|-1.53
|814.85
|532.0
|10482.22
|PCBL
|263.3
|-1.0
|-0.38
|343.35
|125.0
|9938.59
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|235.1
|-7.05
|-2.91
|322.45
|146.15
|9368.21
|Anupam Rasayan India
|833.15
|-0.65
|-0.08
|1249.75
|782.3
|8953.41
The share price of PCBL has increased by 2.57% and is currently trading at ₹271.10. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 108.65%, reaching ₹271.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|-19.43%
|6 Months
|34.99%
|YTD
|5.05%
|1 Year
|108.65%
The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.17
|Support 1
|261.47
|Resistance 2
|274.13
|Support 2
|258.73
|Resistance 3
|276.87
|Support 3
|253.77
The trading volume yesterday was 33.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1225 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹271.25 & ₹263.7 yesterday to end at ₹268.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
