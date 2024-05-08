Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PCBL Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.17 %. The stock closed at 263.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.85 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL's open price was 263.85, closing at 263.2. The stock reached a high of 263.85 and a low of 251.9. The market capitalization stood at 9619.63 crore. The 52-week high was 343.35 and the low was 126.05. The BSE volume for the day was 30,764 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.43Support 1249.23
Resistance 2268.82Support 2244.42
Resistance 3273.63Support 3237.03
08 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 30.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 1553 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1796 k

The trading volume yesterday was 13.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1522 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

08 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹263.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 263.85 & 251.9 yesterday to end at 263.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.