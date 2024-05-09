PCBL Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at ₹254.95 and closed at ₹254.2. The stock reached a high of ₹264 and a low of ₹253.7. The market capitalization of PCBL stood at ₹9900.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹343.35 and the 52-week low was ₹126.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 62,600 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 26.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 20.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1343 k & BSE volume was 62 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹264 & ₹253.7 yesterday to end at ₹254.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!