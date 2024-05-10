Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PCBL Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.83 %. The stock closed at 262.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.25 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL's open, close, and high prices were all at 262.3, with the low at 250.25. The market cap stood at 9521.49 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 343.35, while the low was at 126.05. The BSE volume for the day was 135,391 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1258.63Support 1246.08
Resistance 2266.87Support 2241.77
Resistance 3271.18Support 3233.53
10 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 31.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1752 k

The trading volume yesterday was 23.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 135 k.

10 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹262.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 262.3 & 250.25 yesterday to end at 262.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.