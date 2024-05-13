Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

PCBL stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 252.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price TodayPremium
PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL's stock opened at 251.95 and closed at 251.4. The stock reached a high of 254.65 and a low of 244.4 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL stood at 9534.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 343.35 and 126.05 respectively. The BSE volume for PCBL was 63781 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:38:45 AM IST

PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹247, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹252.6

PCBL share price is at 247 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 246.43 and 256.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 246.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 256.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:17:19 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of PCBL has dropped by -0.71% and is currently trading at 250.80. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 94.42% to reach 250.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.47%
3 Months-22.18%
6 Months19.99%
YTD0.36%
1 Year94.42%
13 May 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1256.73Support 1246.43
Resistance 2260.87Support 2240.27
Resistance 3267.03Support 3236.13
13 May 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 31.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:18:51 AM IST

PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 1006 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1704 k

The trading volume yesterday was 40.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 942 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

13 May 2024, 08:03:48 AM IST

PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹251.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 254.65 & 244.4 yesterday to end at 251.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

