PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL's stock opened at ₹251.95 and closed at ₹251.4. The stock reached a high of ₹254.65 and a low of ₹244.4 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL stood at ₹9534.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹343.35 and ₹126.05 respectively. The BSE volume for PCBL was 63781 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹247, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹252.6
PCBL share price is at ₹247 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹246.43 and ₹256.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹246.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 256.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of PCBL has dropped by -0.71% and is currently trading at ₹250.80. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 94.42% to reach ₹250.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.47%
|3 Months
|-22.18%
|6 Months
|19.99%
|YTD
|0.36%
|1 Year
|94.42%
PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|256.73
|Support 1
|246.43
|Resistance 2
|260.87
|Support 2
|240.27
|Resistance 3
|267.03
|Support 3
|236.13
PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 31.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 1006 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1704 k
The trading volume yesterday was 40.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 942 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹251.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹254.65 & ₹244.4 yesterday to end at ₹251.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!