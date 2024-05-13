PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Plunges on Market Turbulence

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL's stock opened at ₹251.95 and closed at ₹251.4. The stock reached a high of ₹254.65 and a low of ₹244.4 during the day. The market capitalization of PCBL stood at ₹9534.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹343.35 and ₹126.05 respectively. The BSE volume for PCBL was 63781 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PCBL share price is at ₹247 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹246.43 and ₹256.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹246.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 256.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of PCBL has dropped by -0.71% and is currently trading at ₹250.80. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 94.42% to reach ₹250.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.47%
|3 Months
|-22.18%
|6 Months
|19.99%
|YTD
|0.36%
|1 Year
|94.42%
The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|256.73
|Support 1
|246.43
|Resistance 2
|260.87
|Support 2
|240.27
|Resistance 3
|267.03
|Support 3
|236.13
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 31.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 40.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 942 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹254.65 & ₹244.4 yesterday to end at ₹251.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!