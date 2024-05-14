LIVE UPDATES

PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL stock rises on positive trading day

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Trade

PCBL stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 248.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.05 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.