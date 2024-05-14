PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL stock rises on positive trading day

PCBL Share Price Today : PCBL's stock opened at ₹254.15 and closed at ₹252.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹254.15, while the lowest was ₹243.9. The market capitalization of PCBL stood at ₹9429.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹343.35, and the 52-week low was ₹126.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 112136 shares on that day.
PCBL share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.18% lower than yesterday
The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is 24.18% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹248.6, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a likely sustained upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.
PCBL share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
PCBL touched a high of 253.2 & a low of 248.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.07
|Support 1
|247.07
|Resistance 2
|255.13
|Support 2
|245.13
|Resistance 3
|257.07
|Support 3
|242.07
PCBL share price live: Stock Peers
Today, PCBL's share price increased by 0.99% to reach ₹251, outperforming its peers. While Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals saw a decline, Le Merite Exports, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals experienced gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.18%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Le Merite Exports
|820.0
|3.15
|0.39
|1210.8
|775.0
|10209.88
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1954.75
|5.15
|0.26
|2794.6
|1805.0
|9992.75
|PCBL
|251.0
|2.45
|0.99
|343.35
|128.0
|9474.31
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|644.0
|-4.45
|-0.69
|814.85
|532.0
|10008.97
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|222.75
|1.2
|0.54
|322.45
|146.15
|8876.09
PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹252.05, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹248.55
PCBL share price is at ₹252.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹243.47 and ₹253.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹243.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 253.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of PCBL has increased by 1.59% and is currently trading at ₹252.50. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 95.29%, reaching ₹252.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.53%
|3 Months
|-17.85%
|6 Months
|16.38%
|YTD
|-1.13%
|1 Year
|95.29%
PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|253.77
|Support 1
|243.47
|Resistance 2
|258.98
|Support 2
|238.38
|Resistance 3
|264.07
|Support 3
|233.17
PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 32.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 1012 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1664 k
The trading volume yesterday was 39.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 900 k & BSE volume was 112 k.
PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹252.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹254.15 & ₹243.9 yesterday to end at ₹252.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
