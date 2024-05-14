PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL stock rises on positive trading day

PCBL Share Price Today : PCBL's stock opened at ₹254.15 and closed at ₹252.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹254.15, while the lowest was ₹243.9. The market capitalization of PCBL stood at ₹9429.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹343.35, and the 52-week low was ₹126.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 112136 shares on that day.
The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is 24.18% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹248.6, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a likely sustained upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.
PCBL touched a high of 253.2 & a low of 248.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.07
|Support 1
|247.07
|Resistance 2
|255.13
|Support 2
|245.13
|Resistance 3
|257.07
|Support 3
|242.07
Today, PCBL's share price increased by 0.99% to reach ₹251, outperforming its peers. While Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals saw a decline, Le Merite Exports, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals experienced gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.18%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Le Merite Exports
|820.0
|3.15
|0.39
|1210.8
|775.0
|10209.88
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1954.75
|5.15
|0.26
|2794.6
|1805.0
|9992.75
|PCBL
|251.0
|2.45
|0.99
|343.35
|128.0
|9474.31
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|644.0
|-4.45
|-0.69
|814.85
|532.0
|10008.97
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|222.75
|1.2
|0.54
|322.45
|146.15
|8876.09
PCBL share price is at ₹252.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹243.47 and ₹253.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹243.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 253.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of PCBL has increased by 1.59% and is currently trading at ₹252.50. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 95.29%, reaching ₹252.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.53%
|3 Months
|-17.85%
|6 Months
|16.38%
|YTD
|-1.13%
|1 Year
|95.29%
The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|253.77
|Support 1
|243.47
|Resistance 2
|258.98
|Support 2
|238.38
|Resistance 3
|264.07
|Support 3
|233.17
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 32.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 39.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 900 k & BSE volume was 112 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹254.15 & ₹243.9 yesterday to end at ₹252.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
