PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 248.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.05 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : PCBL's stock opened at 254.15 and closed at 252.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 254.15, while the lowest was 243.9. The market capitalization of PCBL stood at 9429.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 343.35, and the 52-week low was 126.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 112136 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST PCBL share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -24.18% lower than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is 24.18% lower than yesterday, with the price at 248.6, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a likely sustained upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume may signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST PCBL share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL touched a high of 253.2 & a low of 248.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1252.07Support 1247.07
Resistance 2255.13Support 2245.13
Resistance 3257.07Support 3242.07
14 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST PCBL Live Updates

14 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

Today, PCBL's share price increased by 0.99% to reach 251, outperforming its peers. While Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals saw a decline, Le Merite Exports, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals experienced gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.18%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Le Merite Exports820.03.150.391210.8775.010209.88
Alkyl Amines Chemicals1954.755.150.262794.61805.09992.75
PCBL251.02.450.99343.35128.09474.31
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals644.0-4.45-0.69814.85532.010008.97
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals222.751.20.54322.45146.158876.09
14 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹252.05, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹248.55

PCBL share price is at 252.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 243.47 and 253.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 243.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 253.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST PCBL share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of PCBL has increased by 1.59% and is currently trading at 252.50. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 95.29%, reaching 252.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.53%
3 Months-17.85%
6 Months16.38%
YTD-1.13%
1 Year95.29%
14 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1253.77Support 1243.47
Resistance 2258.98Support 2238.38
Resistance 3264.07Support 3233.17
14 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 32.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 1012 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1664 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 900 k & BSE volume was 112 k.

14 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹252.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 254.15 & 243.9 yesterday to end at 252.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

