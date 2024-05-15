Active Stocks
PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL closed today at 257, up 0.35% from yesterday's 256.1
PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL closed today at ₹257, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹256.1

47 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 256.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Share Price Highlights Premium
PCBL Share Price Highlights

PCBL Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened and closed at 248.55. The stock reached a high of 257.75 and a low of 248 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 9678.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 343.35 and the 52-week low is 128. BSE volume for the day was 42965 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:01:06 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL has a 1.03% MF holding & 6.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.11% in december to 1.03% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.12% in december to 6.68% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30:56 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL reported a ROE of 16.23% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 13.06%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.90% and 16.64% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:04:03 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL has shown an EPS growth of 12.08% and a revenue growth of 21.20% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue was 58648.00 cr, which is 1.57% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.26% and a profit growth of 40.99% in the upcoming fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:36:36 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 29.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:07:41 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, PCBL's share price rose by 0.35% to reach 257, while its peer companies are showing mixed performance. Alkyl Amines Chemicals is declining, but Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Galaxy Surfactants, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are experiencing an uptrend. In contrast, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals1956.5-7.2-0.372794.61805.010001.7
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals660.01.350.2814.85532.010257.64
PCBL257.00.90.35343.35128.09700.79
Galaxy Surfactants2552.052.32.092989.352241.19048.05
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals233.76.152.7322.45146.159312.42
15 May 2024, 05:31:25 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today's high price for PCBL stock is 262.4 and the low price is 255.05.

15 May 2024, 03:53:36 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL closed today at ₹257, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹256.1

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price closed the day at 257 - a 0.35% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 260.2 , 264.85 , 267.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 253.2 , 250.85 , 246.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:45:33 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -24.02% lower than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 3 PM is 24.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 257, a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:33:51 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:14:33 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL trading at ₹256.3, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹256.1

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price is at 256.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 249.65 and 260.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 249.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:13 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days253.81
10 Days261.30
20 Days264.89
50 Days269.35
100 Days277.55
300 Days233.75
15 May 2024, 02:53:50 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -22.91% lower than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 2 PM is down by 22.91% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 257.1, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:40:46 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL reached a peak of 257.75 and a trough of 257.0 in the preceding trading hour. During that time, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 256.77 and 256.43, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while potential new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1257.5Support 1256.75
Resistance 2258.0Support 2256.5
Resistance 3258.25Support 3256.0
15 May 2024, 02:12:15 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 29.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 02:00:09 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹257.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹256.1

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at 257.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 249.65 and 260.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 249.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:48:03 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -19.14% lower than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The volume of PCBL traded until 1 PM is 19.14% lower than yesterday, with the price at 257.55, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:37:10 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 258.7 and 257.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 257.0 and selling near hourly resistance at 258.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1257.67Support 1256.77
Resistance 2258.23Support 2256.43
Resistance 3258.57Support 3255.87
15 May 2024, 01:02:03 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL stock's price fluctuated between a low of 256.45 and a high of 262.4 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:45:48 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 23.03% higher than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded until 12 AM has increased by 23.03% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 257.7, reflecting a 0.62% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:43:13 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 259.68 and 256.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 256.28 and selling near hourly resistance at 259.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1258.7Support 1257.0
Resistance 2259.55Support 2256.15
Resistance 3260.4Support 3255.3
15 May 2024, 12:27:40 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:26:37 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days253.81
10 Days261.30
20 Days264.89
50 Days269.35
100 Days277.55
300 Days233.75
15 May 2024, 12:11:41 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹258.5, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹256.1

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at 258.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 249.65 and 260.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 249.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:52:12 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 45.61% higher than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PCBL until 11 AM is 45.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at 258.35, up by 0.88%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:34:32 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL reached a peak of 260.45 and a bottom of 257.05 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 258.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 256.7 and 254.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1259.68Support 1256.28
Resistance 2261.77Support 2254.97
Resistance 3263.08Support 3252.88
15 May 2024, 11:24:29 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹258.55, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹256.1

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at 258.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 249.65 and 260.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 249.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:11:34 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PCBL has increased by 1.07% to reach 258.85, following the trend of its peer companies. Other companies in the same sector, such as Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Galaxy Surfactants, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by -0.15% and -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals1971.357.650.392794.61805.010077.61
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals664.355.70.87814.85532.010325.25
PCBL258.852.751.07343.35128.09770.62
Galaxy Surfactants2519.419.70.792989.352241.18932.47
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals232.755.22.29322.45146.159274.56
15 May 2024, 11:04:01 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 27.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 10:53:18 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 78.20% higher than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is 78.20% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 259.55, an increase of 1.35%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:39:03 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL touched a high of 262.4 & a low of 258.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.8Support 1258.2
Resistance 2263.9Support 2256.7
Resistance 3265.4Support 3254.6
15 May 2024, 10:14:55 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:56:30 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PCBL has increased by 2.19% to reach 261.7, following the upward trend of its peers like Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Galaxy Surfactants, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase of 0.21% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals1981.517.80.912794.61805.010129.5
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals667.89.151.39814.85532.010378.87
PCBL261.75.62.19343.35128.09878.2
Galaxy Surfactants2515.215.50.622989.352241.18917.58
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals232.755.22.29322.45146.159274.56
15 May 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL trading at ₹262, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹256.1

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of 260.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 264.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 264.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:21:25 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The share price of PCBL has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at 258.95. Over the past year, PCBL shares have seen a substantial gain of 96.17%, reaching 258.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.57%
3 Months-15.91%
6 Months19.75%
YTD1.73%
1 Year96.17%
15 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.1Support 1249.65
Resistance 2264.2Support 2243.3
Resistance 3270.55Support 3239.2
15 May 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 29.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL volume yesterday was 1527 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1672 k

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1484 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

15 May 2024, 08:01:28 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL closed at ₹248.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 257.75 & 248 yesterday to end at 248.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

