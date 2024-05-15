PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL closed today at 257, up 0.35% from yesterday's 256.1

PCBL Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened and closed at ₹248.55. The stock reached a high of ₹257.75 and a low of ₹248 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹9678.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹343.35 and the 52-week low is ₹128. BSE volume for the day was 42965 shares traded.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL has a 1.03% MF holding & 6.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.11% in december to 1.03% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.12% in december to 6.68% in march quarter.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL reported a ROE of 16.23% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 13.06%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.90% and 16.64% respectively.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL has shown an EPS growth of 12.08% and a revenue growth of 21.20% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue was 58648.00 cr, which is 1.57% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.26% and a profit growth of 40.99% in the upcoming fourth quarter.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 29.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, PCBL's share price rose by 0.35% to reach ₹257, while its peer companies are showing mixed performance. Alkyl Amines Chemicals is declining, but Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Galaxy Surfactants, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are experiencing an uptrend. In contrast, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1956.5
|-7.2
|-0.37
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10001.7
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|660.0
|1.35
|0.2
|814.85
|532.0
|10257.64
|PCBL
|257.0
|0.9
|0.35
|343.35
|128.0
|9700.79
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2552.0
|52.3
|2.09
|2989.35
|2241.1
|9048.05
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|233.7
|6.15
|2.7
|322.45
|146.15
|9312.42
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today's high price for PCBL stock is ₹262.4 and the low price is ₹255.05.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price closed the day at ₹257 - a 0.35% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 260.2 , 264.85 , 267.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 253.2 , 250.85 , 246.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 3 PM is 24.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹257, a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price is at ₹256.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹249.65 and ₹260.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹249.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|253.81
|10 Days
|261.30
|20 Days
|264.89
|50 Days
|269.35
|100 Days
|277.55
|300 Days
|233.75
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 2 PM is down by 22.91% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹257.1, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL reached a peak of 257.75 and a trough of 257.0 in the preceding trading hour. During that time, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 256.77 and 256.43, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while potential new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|257.5
|Support 1
|256.75
|Resistance 2
|258.0
|Support 2
|256.5
|Resistance 3
|258.25
|Support 3
|256.0
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at ₹257.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹249.65 and ₹260.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹249.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The volume of PCBL traded until 1 PM is 19.14% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹257.55, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 258.7 and 257.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 257.0 and selling near hourly resistance at 258.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|257.67
|Support 1
|256.77
|Resistance 2
|258.23
|Support 2
|256.43
|Resistance 3
|258.57
|Support 3
|255.87
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹256.45 and a high of ₹262.4 on the current day.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded until 12 AM has increased by 23.03% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹257.7, reflecting a 0.62% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 259.68 and 256.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 256.28 and selling near hourly resistance at 259.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|258.7
|Support 1
|257.0
|Resistance 2
|259.55
|Support 2
|256.15
|Resistance 3
|260.4
|Support 3
|255.3
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|253.81
|10 Days
|261.30
|20 Days
|264.89
|50 Days
|269.35
|100 Days
|277.55
|300 Days
|233.75
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at ₹258.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹249.65 and ₹260.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹249.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PCBL until 11 AM is 45.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹258.35, up by 0.88%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could suggest further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL reached a peak of 260.45 and a bottom of 257.05 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 258.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 256.7 and 254.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|259.68
|Support 1
|256.28
|Resistance 2
|261.77
|Support 2
|254.97
|Resistance 3
|263.08
|Support 3
|252.88
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at ₹258.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹249.65 and ₹260.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹249.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PCBL has increased by 1.07% to reach ₹258.85, following the trend of its peer companies. Other companies in the same sector, such as Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Galaxy Surfactants, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by -0.15% and -0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1971.35
|7.65
|0.39
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10077.61
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|664.35
|5.7
|0.87
|814.85
|532.0
|10325.25
|PCBL
|258.85
|2.75
|1.07
|343.35
|128.0
|9770.62
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2519.4
|19.7
|0.79
|2989.35
|2241.1
|8932.47
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|232.75
|5.2
|2.29
|322.45
|146.15
|9274.56
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is 78.20% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹259.55, an increase of 1.35%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL touched a high of 262.4 & a low of 258.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.8
|Support 1
|258.2
|Resistance 2
|263.9
|Support 2
|256.7
|Resistance 3
|265.4
|Support 3
|254.6
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PCBL has increased by 2.19% to reach ₹261.7, following the upward trend of its peers like Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Galaxy Surfactants, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase of 0.21% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1981.5
|17.8
|0.91
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10129.5
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|667.8
|9.15
|1.39
|814.85
|532.0
|10378.87
|PCBL
|261.7
|5.6
|2.19
|343.35
|128.0
|9878.2
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2515.2
|15.5
|0.62
|2989.35
|2241.1
|8917.58
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|232.75
|5.2
|2.29
|322.45
|146.15
|9274.56
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of ₹260.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹264.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹264.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The share price of PCBL has increased by 1.11% and is currently trading at ₹258.95. Over the past year, PCBL shares have seen a substantial gain of 96.17%, reaching ₹258.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.57%
|3 Months
|-15.91%
|6 Months
|19.75%
|YTD
|1.73%
|1 Year
|96.17%
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.1
|Support 1
|249.65
|Resistance 2
|264.2
|Support 2
|243.3
|Resistance 3
|270.55
|Support 3
|239.2
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1484 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹257.75 & ₹248 yesterday to end at ₹248.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
