PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL closed today at 262.4, up 2.34% from yesterday's 256.4

47 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 256.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.4 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Share Price Highlights

PCBL Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at 256.45 and closed at 256.1. The stock reached a high of 262.4 and a low of 255.05. The market capitalization of PCBL was 9700.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 343.35 and the 52-week low was 128. The BSE volume for PCBL was 74889 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL has a 1.03% MF holding & 6.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.11% in december to 1.03% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.12% in december to 6.68% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:37 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL's ROE was 16.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 13.06%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 16.90% in the current fiscal year and 16.64% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:03 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL has shown an EPS growth of 12.08% and a revenue growth of 21.20% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 58648.00 cr, which is 1.57% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.26% and a profit growth of 40.99% in quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 26.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, PCBL's stock price rose by 2.34% to reach 262.4, outperforming its peers. While Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw a decline, companies like Le Merite Exports, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals experienced an upward trend. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Le Merite Exports841.38.51.021210.8775.010475.09
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2000.2548.252.472794.61805.010225.35
PCBL262.46.02.34343.35128.09904.62
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals664.854.90.74814.85532.010333.02
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals230.8-2.9-1.24322.45146.159196.86
16 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL stock reached a high of 265.2 and a low of 257.05 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL closed today at ₹262.4, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹256.4

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price closed the day at 262.4 - a 2.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 265.67 , 269.08 , 272.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 258.42 , 254.58 , 251.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 33.52% higher than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded until 3 PM is 33.52% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 262.4, up by 2.34%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL trading at ₹262.15, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹256.4

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of 260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 264.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 264.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days254.19
10 Days259.22
20 Days263.97
50 Days268.42
100 Days277.54
300 Days234.24
16 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 38.96% higher than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 2 PM has increased by 38.96% compared to yesterday, with the price at 262.05, up by 2.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, PCBL reached a high of 261.6 and a low of 260.05. Additionally, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 261.52 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.78Support 1260.23
Resistance 2262.47Support 2259.37
Resistance 3263.33Support 3258.68
16 May 2024, 02:16 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 27.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹261, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹256.4

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of 260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 264.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 264.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.84% higher than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PCBL until 1 PM has increased by 36.84% compared to the previous day, while the price is trading at 260.5, reflecting a 1.6% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL reached a peak of 262.0 and a bottom of 260.45 in the last trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 260.5 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 259.9 and 259.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.52Support 1259.97
Resistance 2262.53Support 2259.43
Resistance 3263.07Support 3258.42
16 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL stock's high for the day was 265.20 and the low was 257.05.

16 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 42.76% higher than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of PCBL until 12 AM is 42.76% higher than the previous day, with the price at 261.6, an increase of 2.03%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 262.27 and 259.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 259.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 262.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.85Support 1260.5
Resistance 2262.6Support 2259.9
Resistance 3263.2Support 3259.15
16 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days254.19
10 Days259.22
20 Days263.97
50 Days268.42
100 Days277.54
300 Days234.24
16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹261.5, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹256.4

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of 260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 264.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 264.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:56 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 40.48% higher than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The volume of PCBL traded by 11 AM is 40.48% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 262, up by 2.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 264.82 and 258.77 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 258.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 264.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1262.27Support 1259.97
Resistance 2263.53Support 2258.93
Resistance 3264.57Support 3257.67
16 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹261, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹256.4

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of 260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 264.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 264.85 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, PCBL's stock price increased by 1.79% to reach 261, outperforming its peers. While Le Merite Exports, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw a decline in their stock prices, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, another peer of PCBL, experienced a rise. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both decreased by -0.13% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Le Merite Exports832.15-0.65-0.081210.8775.010361.16
Alkyl Amines Chemicals1998.4546.452.382794.61805.010216.15
PCBL261.04.61.79343.35128.09851.77
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals659.8-0.15-0.02814.85532.010254.53
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals231.3-2.4-1.03322.45146.159216.79
16 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 26.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 67.13% higher than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is 67.13% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 262, representing a 2.18% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL touched a high of 265.2 & a low of 259.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1264.82Support 1258.77
Resistance 2268.03Support 2255.93
Resistance 3270.87Support 3252.72
16 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Today, PCBL's share price increased by 2.59% to reach 263.05, outperforming its peers. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw a decline, while Le Merite Exports, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 0.28% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Le Merite Exports834.92.10.251210.8775.010395.4
Alkyl Amines Chemicals1966.2514.250.732794.61805.010051.54
PCBL263.056.652.59343.35128.09929.15
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals663.553.60.55814.85532.010312.81
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals232.3-1.4-0.6322.45146.159256.63
16 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL trading at ₹259.25, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹256.4

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price is at 259.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 253.2 and 260.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 253.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The share price of PCBL has increased by 2.34% and is currently trading at 262.40. Over the past year, PCBL shares have seen a significant gain of 98.41% to reach 262.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.21%
3 Months-16.44%
6 Months19.87%
YTD1.91%
1 Year98.41%
16 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.2Support 1253.2
Resistance 2264.85Support 2250.85
Resistance 3267.2Support 3246.2
16 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 29.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL volume yesterday was 1154 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1605 k

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1079 k & BSE volume was 74 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL closed at ₹256.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 262.4 & 255.05 yesterday to end at 256.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.