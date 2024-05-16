PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL closed today at 262.4, up 2.34% from yesterday's 256.4

PCBL Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at ₹256.45 and closed at ₹256.1. The stock reached a high of ₹262.4 and a low of ₹255.05. The market capitalization of PCBL was ₹9700.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹343.35 and the 52-week low was ₹128. The BSE volume for PCBL was 74889 shares traded.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL has a 1.03% MF holding & 6.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.11% in december to 1.03% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.12% in december to 6.68% in march quarter.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL's ROE was 16.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 13.06%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 16.90% in the current fiscal year and 16.64% in the upcoming fiscal year.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL has shown an EPS growth of 12.08% and a revenue growth of 21.20% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 58648.00 cr, which is 1.57% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.26% and a profit growth of 40.99% in quarter 4.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 26.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, PCBL's stock price rose by 2.34% to reach ₹262.4, outperforming its peers. While Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw a decline, companies like Le Merite Exports, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals experienced an upward trend. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Le Merite Exports
|841.3
|8.5
|1.02
|1210.8
|775.0
|10475.09
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2000.25
|48.25
|2.47
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10225.35
|PCBL
|262.4
|6.0
|2.34
|343.35
|128.0
|9904.62
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|664.85
|4.9
|0.74
|814.85
|532.0
|10333.02
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|230.8
|-2.9
|-1.24
|322.45
|146.15
|9196.86
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL stock reached a high of ₹265.2 and a low of ₹257.05 on the current day.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price closed the day at ₹262.4 - a 2.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 265.67 , 269.08 , 272.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 258.42 , 254.58 , 251.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded until 3 PM is 33.52% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹262.4, up by 2.34%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a further decline in prices.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of ₹260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹264.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹264.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|254.19
|10 Days
|259.22
|20 Days
|263.97
|50 Days
|268.42
|100 Days
|277.54
|300 Days
|234.24
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 2 PM has increased by 38.96% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹262.05, up by 2.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, PCBL reached a high of 261.6 and a low of 260.05. Additionally, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 261.52 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.78
|Support 1
|260.23
|Resistance 2
|262.47
|Support 2
|259.37
|Resistance 3
|263.33
|Support 3
|258.68
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of ₹260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹264.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹264.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of PCBL until 1 PM has increased by 36.84% compared to the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹260.5, reflecting a 1.6% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL reached a peak of 262.0 and a bottom of 260.45 in the last trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 260.5 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 259.9 and 259.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.52
|Support 1
|259.97
|Resistance 2
|262.53
|Support 2
|259.43
|Resistance 3
|263.07
|Support 3
|258.42
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL stock's high for the day was ₹265.20 and the low was ₹257.05.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of PCBL until 12 AM is 42.76% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹261.6, an increase of 2.03%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 262.27 and 259.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 259.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 262.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.85
|Support 1
|260.5
|Resistance 2
|262.6
|Support 2
|259.9
|Resistance 3
|263.2
|Support 3
|259.15
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of ₹260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹264.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹264.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The volume of PCBL traded by 11 AM is 40.48% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹262, up by 2.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 264.82 and 258.77 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 258.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 264.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|262.27
|Support 1
|259.97
|Resistance 2
|263.53
|Support 2
|258.93
|Resistance 3
|264.57
|Support 3
|257.67
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of ₹260.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹264.85. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹264.85 then there can be further positive price movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, PCBL's stock price increased by 1.79% to reach ₹261, outperforming its peers. While Le Merite Exports, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw a decline in their stock prices, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, another peer of PCBL, experienced a rise. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both decreased by -0.13% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Le Merite Exports
|832.15
|-0.65
|-0.08
|1210.8
|775.0
|10361.16
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1998.45
|46.45
|2.38
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10216.15
|PCBL
|261.0
|4.6
|1.79
|343.35
|128.0
|9851.77
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|659.8
|-0.15
|-0.02
|814.85
|532.0
|10254.53
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|231.3
|-2.4
|-1.03
|322.45
|146.15
|9216.79
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is 67.13% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹262, representing a 2.18% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL touched a high of 265.2 & a low of 259.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|264.82
|Support 1
|258.77
|Resistance 2
|268.03
|Support 2
|255.93
|Resistance 3
|270.87
|Support 3
|252.72
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Today, PCBL's share price increased by 2.59% to reach ₹263.05, outperforming its peers. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw a decline, while Le Merite Exports, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 0.28% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Le Merite Exports
|834.9
|2.1
|0.25
|1210.8
|775.0
|10395.4
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1966.25
|14.25
|0.73
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10051.54
|PCBL
|263.05
|6.65
|2.59
|343.35
|128.0
|9929.15
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|663.55
|3.6
|0.55
|814.85
|532.0
|10312.81
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|232.3
|-1.4
|-0.6
|322.45
|146.15
|9256.63
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price is at ₹259.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹253.2 and ₹260.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹253.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 260.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The share price of PCBL has increased by 2.34% and is currently trading at ₹262.40. Over the past year, PCBL shares have seen a significant gain of 98.41% to reach ₹262.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.21%
|3 Months
|-16.44%
|6 Months
|19.87%
|YTD
|1.91%
|1 Year
|98.41%
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.2
|Support 1
|253.2
|Resistance 2
|264.85
|Support 2
|250.85
|Resistance 3
|267.2
|Support 3
|246.2
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1079 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹262.4 & ₹255.05 yesterday to end at ₹256.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
