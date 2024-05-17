Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL closed today at 267.95, up 2.23% from yesterday's 262.1
PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL closed today at ₹267.95, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹262.1

47 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 262.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.95 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Share Price Highlights Premium
PCBL Share Price Highlights

PCBL Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at 257.05, closed at 256.4, with a high of 265.2 and a low of 257.05. The market capitalization stood at 9904.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 343.35 and the low was 128. The BSE volume for the day was 93379 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:01:07 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL has a 1.03% MF holding & 6.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.11% in december to 1.03% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.12% in december to 6.68% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:36:36 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 16.23%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 13.06%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.90% and 16.64% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:04:01 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL has shown an EPS growth of 12.08% and a revenue growth of 21.20% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has achieved a revenue of 58648.00 cr, which is 1.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.26% and a profit growth of 40.99% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:35:02 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 23.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

17 May 2024, 06:06:04 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PCBL has increased by 2.23% to reach 267.95, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Galaxy Surfactants. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2011.012.650.632794.61805.010280.3
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals669.154.30.65814.85532.010399.85
PCBL267.955.852.23343.35128.010114.11
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals236.96.12.64322.45146.159439.93
Galaxy Surfactants2581.1544.81.772989.352241.19151.4
17 May 2024, 05:33:52 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL stock traded at a low of 261.55 and reached a high of 269.45 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 03:49:09 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL closed today at ₹267.95, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹262.1

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price closed the day at 267.95 - a 2.23% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 269.93 , 272.42 , 276.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 263.13 , 258.82 , 256.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:47:44 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -23.21% lower than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 3 PM is 23.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 267.95, reflecting a decrease of 2.23%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:34:57 PM IST

17 May 2024, 03:15:12 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL trading at ₹267.35, up 2% from yesterday's ₹262.1

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of 265.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 269.08. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 269.08 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01:03 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

17 May 2024, 02:57:48 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:46:30 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -42.95% lower than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded until 2 PM is 42.95% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 268.1, reflecting a decrease of 2.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:43:09 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, PCBL reached a high of 267.55 and a low of 265.25. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 266.62 and 267.73, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.25Support 1265.95
Resistance 2269.05Support 2264.45
Resistance 3270.55Support 3263.65
17 May 2024, 02:15:00 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 24.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

17 May 2024, 02:05:16 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹267, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹262.1

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of 265.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 269.08. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 269.08 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 01:50:37 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -53.93% lower than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The volume of PCBL traded by 1 PM is down by 53.93% compared to yesterday, with the price at 265.9, a decrease of 1.45%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:33:51 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 266.33 and 263.38 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 263.38 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 266.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.62Support 1264.32
Resistance 2267.73Support 2263.13
Resistance 3268.92Support 3262.02
17 May 2024, 01:04:33 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL stock's high for the day was 266 and the low was 261.55.

17 May 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -70.85% lower than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded until 12 AM is down by 70.85% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 264.25, a decrease of 0.82%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:35:44 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL reached a peak of 265.35 and a low of 262.4 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.33Support 1263.38
Resistance 2267.32Support 2261.42
Resistance 3269.28Support 3260.43
17 May 2024, 12:27:12 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:10:11 PM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹263.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹262.1

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at 263.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 258.42 and 265.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 258.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 265.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:51:59 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -77.60% lower than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The volume of PCBL traded by 11 AM is 77.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at 262.8, down by 0.27%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:37:10 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 263.58 and 261.73 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 261.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 263.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.88Support 1262.53
Resistance 2264.62Support 2261.92
Resistance 3265.23Support 3261.18
17 May 2024, 11:23:45 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹262.65, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹262.1

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at 262.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 258.42 and 265.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 258.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 265.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:20:16 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PCBL has increased by 0.59% to reach 263.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Galaxy Surfactants are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2013.515.150.762794.61805.010293.08
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals669.955.10.77814.85532.010412.28
PCBL263.651.550.59343.35128.09951.8
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals234.553.751.62322.45146.159346.29
Galaxy Surfactants2546.9510.60.422989.352241.19030.15
17 May 2024, 11:00:39 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 25.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

17 May 2024, 10:51:59 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -84.25% lower than yesterday

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is down by 84.25% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 262.75, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a fall in price with higher volume may signify further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:38:31 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL touched a high of 263.4 & a low of 261.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.58Support 1261.73
Resistance 2264.42Support 2260.72
Resistance 3265.43Support 3259.88
17 May 2024, 10:10:36 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:50:07 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PCBL increased by 0.02% to reach 262.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals and Galaxy Surfactants are declining, whereas Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2013.014.650.732794.61805.010290.53
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals663.65-1.2-0.18814.85532.010314.37
PCBL262.150.050.02343.35128.09895.18
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals231.70.90.39322.45146.159232.72
Galaxy Surfactants2530.05-6.3-0.252989.352241.18970.23
17 May 2024, 09:33:07 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL trading at ₹262.65, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹256.4

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price is at 262.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 258.42 and 265.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 258.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 265.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:20:01 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The share price of PCBL has remained unchanged at 262.10 today, reflecting a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, PCBL shares have increased by 98.60% to reach 262.10. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months-16.37%
6 Months17.95%
YTD4.21%
1 Year98.6%
17 May 2024, 08:53:42 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.67Support 1258.42
Resistance 2269.08Support 2254.58
Resistance 3272.92Support 3251.17
17 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 26.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

17 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL volume yesterday was 1542 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1632 k

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1449 k & BSE volume was 93 k.

17 May 2024, 08:08:38 AM IST

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL closed at ₹256.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 265.2 & 257.05 yesterday to end at 256.4. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

