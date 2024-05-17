PCBL Share Price Highlights : PCBL closed today at ₹267.95, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹262.1

PCBL Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at ₹257.05, closed at ₹256.4, with a high of ₹265.2 and a low of ₹257.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹9904.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹343.35 and the low was ₹128. The BSE volume for the day was 93379 shares traded.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL has a 1.03% MF holding & 6.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.11% in december to 1.03% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.12% in december to 6.68% in march quarter.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 16.23%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 13.06%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.90% and 16.64% respectively.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL has shown an EPS growth of 12.08% and a revenue growth of 21.20% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has achieved a revenue of 58648.00 cr, which is 1.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.26% and a profit growth of 40.99% in the fourth quarter.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 23.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PCBL has increased by 2.23% to reach ₹267.95, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Galaxy Surfactants. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2011.0
|12.65
|0.63
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10280.3
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|669.15
|4.3
|0.65
|814.85
|532.0
|10399.85
|PCBL
|267.95
|5.85
|2.23
|343.35
|128.0
|10114.11
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|236.9
|6.1
|2.64
|322.45
|146.15
|9439.93
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2581.15
|44.8
|1.77
|2989.35
|2241.1
|9151.4
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL stock traded at a low of ₹261.55 and reached a high of ₹269.45 on the current day.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL closed today at ₹267.95, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹262.1
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price closed the day at ₹267.95 - a 2.23% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 269.93 , 272.42 , 276.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 263.13 , 258.82 , 256.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -23.21% lower than yesterday
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 3 PM is 23.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹267.95, reflecting a decrease of 2.23%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates:
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL trading at ₹267.35, up 2% from yesterday's ₹262.1
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of ₹265.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹269.08. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹269.08 then there can be further positive price movement.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -42.95% lower than yesterday
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded until 2 PM is 42.95% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹268.1, reflecting a decrease of 2.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
PCBL Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, PCBL reached a high of 267.55 and a low of 265.25. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 266.62 and 267.73, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹267, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹262.1
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The current market price of PCBL has surpassed the first resistance of ₹265.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹269.08. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹269.08 then there can be further positive price movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -53.93% lower than yesterday
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The volume of PCBL traded by 1 PM is down by 53.93% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹265.9, a decrease of 1.45%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 266.33 and 263.38 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 263.38 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 266.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL stock's high for the day was ₹266 and the low was ₹261.55.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -70.85% lower than yesterday
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded until 12 AM is down by 70.85% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹264.25, a decrease of 0.82%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL reached a peak of 265.35 and a low of 262.4 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹263.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹262.1
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at ₹263.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹258.42 and ₹265.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹258.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 265.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -77.60% lower than yesterday
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The volume of PCBL traded by 11 AM is 77.60% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹262.8, down by 0.27%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 263.58 and 261.73 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 261.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 263.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹262.65, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹262.1
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at ₹262.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹258.42 and ₹265.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹258.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 265.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of PCBL has increased by 0.59% to reach ₹263.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Galaxy Surfactants are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.39% respectively.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -84.25% lower than yesterday
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: The volume of PCBL traded by 10 AM is down by 84.25% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹262.75, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a fall in price with higher volume may signify further price declines.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL touched a high of 263.4 & a low of 261.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates:
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of PCBL increased by 0.02% to reach ₹262.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals and Galaxy Surfactants are declining, whereas Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.21% respectively.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL trading at ₹262.65, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹256.4
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: PCBL share price is at ₹262.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹258.42 and ₹265.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹258.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 265.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The share price of PCBL has remained unchanged at ₹262.10 today, reflecting a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, PCBL shares have increased by 98.60% to reach ₹262.10. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|-16.37%
|6 Months
|17.95%
|YTD
|4.21%
|1 Year
|98.6%
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.67
|Support 1
|258.42
|Resistance 2
|269.08
|Support 2
|254.58
|Resistance 3
|272.92
|Support 3
|251.17
PCBL Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 26.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL volume yesterday was 1542 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1632 k
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1449 k & BSE volume was 93 k.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL closed at ₹256.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.2 & ₹257.05 yesterday to end at ₹256.4. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!