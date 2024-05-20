Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL Share Price Today Live Updates : PCBL stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 267.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.5 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Share Price Today Live Updates

PCBL Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at 268.05, reached a high of 269.8, and a low of 263.8 before closing at 267.95. The market capitalization of PCBL was 10,134.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 343.35, and the 52-week low was 128. The BSE volume for PCBL was 60,042 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Today, PCBL's share price rose by 0.21% to reach 268.5, outperforming its peers. While Le Merite Exports and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals saw declines, Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals experienced gains. In broader market trends, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Le Merite Exports831.1-1.9-0.231210.8775.010348.09
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2031.8517.250.862794.61805.010386.89
PCBL268.50.550.21343.35128.010134.87
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals666.1-4.5-0.67814.85532.010352.44
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals238.351.450.61322.45146.159497.71
20 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL trading at ₹268.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹267.95

PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at 268.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 263.13 and 269.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 263.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The share price of PCBL has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at 268.50. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 104.97% to reach 268.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.12%
3 Months-19.6%
6 Months12.02%
YTD6.5%
1 Year104.97%
20 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1269.93Support 1263.13
Resistance 2272.42Support 2258.82
Resistance 3276.73Support 3256.33
20 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL volume yesterday was 1542 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1632 k

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1449 k & BSE volume was 93 k.

20 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL closed at ₹267.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 269.8 & 263.8 yesterday to end at 267.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.