PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Rises in Today's Trading

PCBL Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at ₹268.05, reached a high of ₹269.8, and a low of ₹263.8 before closing at ₹267.95. The market capitalization of PCBL was ₹10,134.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹343.35, and the 52-week low was ₹128. The BSE volume for PCBL was 60,042 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PCBL Share Price Live Updates: Today, PCBL's share price rose by 0.21% to reach ₹268.5, outperforming its peers. While Le Merite Exports and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals saw declines, Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals experienced gains. In broader market trends, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Le Merite Exports
|831.1
|-1.9
|-0.23
|1210.8
|775.0
|10348.09
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2031.85
|17.25
|0.86
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10386.89
|PCBL
|268.5
|0.55
|0.21
|343.35
|128.0
|10134.87
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|666.1
|-4.5
|-0.67
|814.85
|532.0
|10352.44
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|238.35
|1.45
|0.61
|322.45
|146.15
|9497.71
PCBL Share Price Today Live: PCBL share price is at ₹268.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹263.13 and ₹269.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹263.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The share price of PCBL has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at ₹268.50. Over the past year, PCBL shares have gained 104.97% to reach ₹268.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.12%
|3 Months
|-19.6%
|6 Months
|12.02%
|YTD
|6.5%
|1 Year
|104.97%
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.93
|Support 1
|263.13
|Resistance 2
|272.42
|Support 2
|258.82
|Resistance 3
|276.73
|Support 3
|256.33
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1449 k & BSE volume was 93 k.
PCBL Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.8 & ₹263.8 yesterday to end at ₹267.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!