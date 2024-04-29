PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at ₹272.4 and closed at ₹268.6. The stock reached a high of ₹285 and a low of ₹271. The market cap of PCBL was ₹10542.53 crore. The 52-week high for PCBL is ₹343.35 and the 52-week low is ₹118.3. The BSE volume for PCBL was 179,475 shares traded.
The volume of PCBL traded by 12 AM has increased by 577.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹281, reflecting a 4.62% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 282.05 and 277.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 277.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 282.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.58
|Support 1
|276.88
|Resistance 2
|279.42
|Support 2
|276.02
|Resistance 3
|280.28
|Support 3
|275.18
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|262.45
|10 Days
|268.48
|20 Days
|269.36
|50 Days
|279.85
|100 Days
|278.02
|300 Days
|228.01
PCBL share price is at ₹277.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹276.23. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
The volume of PCBL traded until 11 AM has increased by 669.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹277, up by 3.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 287.67 and 273.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 273.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 287.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|282.05
|Support 1
|277.0
|Resistance 2
|285.2
|Support 2
|275.1
|Resistance 3
|287.1
|Support 3
|271.95
The stock traded in the range of ₹285 & ₹271 yesterday to end at ₹268.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
