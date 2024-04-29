Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 12:46 PM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 268.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.65 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at 272.4 and closed at 268.6. The stock reached a high of 285 and a low of 271. The market cap of PCBL was 10542.53 crore. The 52-week high for PCBL is 343.35 and the 52-week low is 118.3. The BSE volume for PCBL was 179,475 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST PCBL share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 577.94% higher than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded by 12 AM has increased by 577.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 281, reflecting a 4.62% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:38 PM IST PCBL share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 282.05 and 277.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 277.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 282.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.58Support 1276.88
Resistance 2279.42Support 2276.02
Resistance 3280.28Support 3275.18
29 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

29 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days262.45
10 Days268.48
20 Days269.36
50 Days279.85
100 Days278.02
300 Days228.01
29 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹277.65, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹268.6

PCBL share price is at 277.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 276.23. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

29 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST PCBL share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 669.16% higher than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded until 11 AM has increased by 669.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 277, up by 3.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 11:37 AM IST PCBL share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 287.67 and 273.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 273.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 287.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1282.05Support 1277.0
Resistance 2285.2Support 2275.1
Resistance 3287.1Support 3271.95
29 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST PCBL share price Today :PCBL closed at ₹268.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 285 & 271 yesterday to end at 268.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.