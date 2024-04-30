Active Stocks
PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at ₹270.65, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹276.9

42 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

PCBL stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -2.26 %. The stock closed at 276.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.65 per share.

PCBL Stock Price TodayPremium
PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at 272.4, closed at 268.6, with a high of 285 and a low of 271. The market capitalization was recorded at 10,451.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 343.35 and the 52-week low was 118.3. The BSE volume for PCBL was 222,148 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04:55 PM IST

PCBL share price Live : Shareholding information

PCBL has a 1.03% MF holding & 6.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.11% in december to 1.03% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.12% in december to 6.68% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35:15 PM IST

PCBL share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

PCBL's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 16.23% and its return on investment was 13.06%. Consensus estimates predict that the ROE will be 16.90% in the current fiscal year and 16.64% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:04:42 PM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live : Financial performance

PCBL has shown an EPS growth of 12.08% and a revenue growth of 21.20% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 58648.00 cr, which is 1.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.26% and a profit growth of 40.99% in the upcoming quarter 4.

30 Apr 2024, 06:34:29 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 22.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:06:07 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

Today, PCBL's share price dropped by 2.26% to reach 270.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are declining, whereas Galaxy Surfactants, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down, with Nifty at -0.17% and Sensex at -0.25%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2041.0-26.75-1.292794.61805.010429.64
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals712.1-9.0-1.25814.85532.011067.37
PCBL270.65-6.25-2.26343.35125.010216.03
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals246.65-3.15-1.26322.45146.159828.45
Galaxy Surfactants2608.9535.11.362989.352241.19249.97
30 Apr 2024, 05:31:21 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL stock's low price for the day was 268.2, while the high price reached 279.35.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52:58 PM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL closed today at ₹270.65, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹276.9

PCBL share price closed the day at 270.65 - a 2.26% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 276.47 , 282.23 , 285.22. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 267.72 , 264.73 , 258.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52:35 PM IST

PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -77.92% lower than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded by 3 PM is down by 77.92% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 270.65, a decrease of 2.26%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33:17 PM IST

PCBL Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:12:18 PM IST

PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹271.4, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹276.9

PCBL share price is at 271.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.73 and 284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58:19 PM IST

PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:57:16 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days262.45
10 Days268.48
20 Days269.36
50 Days279.85
100 Days278.02
300 Days228.32
30 Apr 2024, 02:45:52 PM IST

PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -84.69% lower than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded by 2 PM is 84.69% lower than yesterday, with the price at 272.9, down by 1.44%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:40:05 PM IST

PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 274.35 and 272.9 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 272.9 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 274.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.2Support 1273.1
Resistance 2274.8Support 2272.6
Resistance 3275.3Support 3272.0
30 Apr 2024, 02:13:53 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 21.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 02:05:06 PM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹274.3, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹276.9

PCBL share price is at 274.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.73 and 284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52:48 PM IST

PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -86.16% lower than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded until 1 PM is down by 86.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 273.2, reflecting a decrease of 1.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume signals a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:40:34 PM IST

PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL reached a high of 274.3 and a low of 272.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 273.3 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 272.65 and 271.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.35Support 1272.9
Resistance 2275.05Support 2272.15
Resistance 3275.8Support 3271.45
30 Apr 2024, 01:01:57 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The PCBL stock reached a low of 272.4 and a high of 279.35 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:48:35 PM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -86.17% lower than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded until 12 AM has decreased by 86.17% compared to yesterday, with the price at 273.9, down by 1.08%. Volume traded is a key indicator along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:37:12 PM IST

PCBL share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 274.78 and 272.63 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 272.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 274.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.7Support 1273.3
Resistance 2275.45Support 2272.65
Resistance 3276.1Support 3271.9
30 Apr 2024, 12:22:16 PM IST

PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days262.45
10 Days268.48
20 Days269.36
50 Days279.85
100 Days278.02
300 Days228.32
30 Apr 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:17:42 PM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹274.35, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹276.9

PCBL share price is at 274.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.73 and 284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50:12 AM IST

PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -86.94% lower than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded by 11 AM is down by 86.94% compared to yesterday, with the price at 274.15, a decrease of 0.99%. Volume traded is a crucial factor along with price in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:40:50 AM IST

PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 275.6 and 273.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 273.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 275.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.78Support 1272.63
Resistance 2275.77Support 2271.47
Resistance 3276.93Support 3270.48
30 Apr 2024, 11:27:26 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 21.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 11:23:01 AM IST

PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹273.15, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹276.9

PCBL share price is at 273.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.73 and 284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:14:21 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of PCBL dropped by 1.35% to 273.15, while its peers are experiencing mixed performance. Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are declining, whereas Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals and Galaxy Surfactants are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2063.75-4.0-0.192794.61805.010545.89
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals724.83.70.51814.85532.011264.75
PCBL273.15-3.75-1.35343.35125.010310.39
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals247.2-2.6-1.04322.45146.159850.36
Galaxy Surfactants2600.126.251.022989.352241.19218.59
30 Apr 2024, 10:50:52 AM IST

PCBL share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -88.29% lower than yesterday

The volume of PCBL traded until 10 AM is down by 88.29% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 274, a decrease of 1.05%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

PCBL share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

PCBL touched a high of 276.4 & a low of 274.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.6Support 1273.2
Resistance 2277.2Support 2272.4
Resistance 3278.0Support 3270.8
30 Apr 2024, 10:14:20 AM IST

PCBL Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:50:54 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of PCBL dropped by 0.61% to reach 275.2, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are declining, whereas Galaxy Surfactants, another peer, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.24% and 0.29%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2065.0-2.75-0.132794.61805.010552.28
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals720.9-0.2-0.03814.85532.011204.14
PCBL275.2-1.7-0.61343.35125.010387.77
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals247.2-2.6-1.04322.45146.159850.36
Galaxy Surfactants2616.242.351.652989.352241.19275.67
30 Apr 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹275.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹276.9

PCBL share price is at 275.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 268.73 and 284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:18:00 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Price Analysis

The price of PCBL shares increased by 0.27% today, reaching 277.65. Over the past year, PCBL shares have seen a significant increase of 115.90%, with the price also at 277.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.0%
3 Months-17.49%
6 Months42.53%
YTD10.12%
1 Year115.9%
30 Apr 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1284.68Support 1268.73
Resistance 2292.82Support 2260.92
Resistance 3300.63Support 3252.78
30 Apr 2024, 08:33:52 AM IST

PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 332.0, 19.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 323.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 371.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 08:16:40 AM IST

PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2477 k

The trading volume yesterday was 154.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST

PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹268.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 285 & 271 yesterday to end at 268.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

