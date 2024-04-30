PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL closed today at ₹270.65, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹276.9

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PCBL opened at ₹272.4, closed at ₹268.6, with a high of ₹285 and a low of ₹271. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹10,451.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹343.35 and the 52-week low was ₹118.3. The BSE volume for PCBL was 222,148 shares traded.
PCBL share price Live : Shareholding information
PCBL has a 1.03% MF holding & 6.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.11% in december to 1.03% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.12% in december to 6.68% in march quarter.
PCBL share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
PCBL's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was 16.23% and its return on investment was 13.06%. Consensus estimates predict that the ROE will be 16.90% in the current fiscal year and 16.64% in the upcoming fiscal year.
PCBL share price NSE Live : Financial performance
PCBL has shown an EPS growth of 12.08% and a revenue growth of 21.20% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 58648.00 cr, which is 1.57% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 37.26% and a profit growth of 40.99% in the upcoming quarter 4.
PCBL share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹332.0, 22.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹323.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹371.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
PCBL share price live: Stock Peers
Today, PCBL's share price dropped by 2.26% to reach ₹270.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are declining, whereas Galaxy Surfactants, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down, with Nifty at -0.17% and Sensex at -0.25%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2041.0
|-26.75
|-1.29
|2794.6
|1805.0
|10429.64
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|712.1
|-9.0
|-1.25
|814.85
|532.0
|11067.37
|PCBL
|270.65
|-6.25
|-2.26
|343.35
|125.0
|10216.03
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|246.65
|-3.15
|-1.26
|322.45
|146.15
|9828.45
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2608.95
|35.1
|1.36
|2989.35
|2241.1
|9249.97
PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
PCBL stock's low price for the day was ₹268.2, while the high price reached ₹279.35.
PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL closed today at ₹270.65, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹276.9
PCBL share price closed the day at ₹270.65 - a 2.26% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 276.47 , 282.23 , 285.22. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 267.72 , 264.73 , 258.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -77.92% lower than yesterday
The volume of PCBL traded by 3 PM is down by 77.92% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹270.65, a decrease of 2.26%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
PCBL Live Updates
PCBL share price Live :PCBL trading at ₹271.4, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹276.9
PCBL share price is at ₹271.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.73 and ₹284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
PCBL share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|262.45
|10 Days
|268.48
|20 Days
|269.36
|50 Days
|279.85
|100 Days
|278.02
|300 Days
|228.32
PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -84.69% lower than yesterday
The volume of PCBL traded by 2 PM is 84.69% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹272.9, down by 1.44%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 274.35 and 272.9 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 272.9 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 274.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.2
|Support 1
|273.1
|Resistance 2
|274.8
|Support 2
|272.6
|Resistance 3
|275.3
|Support 3
|272.0
PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹274.3, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹276.9
PCBL share price is at ₹274.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.73 and ₹284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -86.16% lower than yesterday
The volume of PCBL traded until 1 PM is down by 86.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹273.2, reflecting a decrease of 1.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume signals a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
PCBL reached a high of 274.3 and a low of 272.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 273.3 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 272.65 and 271.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.35
|Support 1
|272.9
|Resistance 2
|275.05
|Support 2
|272.15
|Resistance 3
|275.8
|Support 3
|271.45
PCBL share price live: Today's Price range
The PCBL stock reached a low of ₹272.4 and a high of ₹279.35 on the current trading day.
PCBL share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -86.17% lower than yesterday
The volume of PCBL traded until 12 AM has decreased by 86.17% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹273.9, down by 1.08%. Volume traded is a key indicator along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
PCBL share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 274.78 and 272.63 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 272.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 274.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.7
|Support 1
|273.3
|Resistance 2
|275.45
|Support 2
|272.65
|Resistance 3
|276.1
|Support 3
|271.9
PCBL Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PCBL share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹274.35, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹276.9
PCBL share price is at ₹274.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.73 and ₹284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -86.94% lower than yesterday
The volume of PCBL traded by 11 AM is down by 86.94% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹274.15, a decrease of 0.99%. Volume traded is a crucial factor along with price in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
PCBL share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 275.6 and 273.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 273.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 275.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.78
|Support 1
|272.63
|Resistance 2
|275.77
|Support 2
|271.47
|Resistance 3
|276.93
|Support 3
|270.48
PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹273.15, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹276.9
PCBL share price is at ₹273.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.73 and ₹284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -88.29% lower than yesterday
The volume of PCBL traded until 10 AM is down by 88.29% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹274, a decrease of 1.05%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
PCBL share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
PCBL touched a high of 276.4 & a low of 274.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.6
|Support 1
|273.2
|Resistance 2
|277.2
|Support 2
|272.4
|Resistance 3
|278.0
|Support 3
|270.8
PCBL Live Updates
PCBL share price Today :PCBL trading at ₹275.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹276.9
PCBL share price is at ₹275.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹268.73 and ₹284.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹268.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PCBL share price live: Price Analysis
The price of PCBL shares increased by 0.27% today, reaching ₹277.65. Over the past year, PCBL shares have seen a significant increase of 115.90%, with the price also at ₹277.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to reach 22643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.0%
|3 Months
|-17.49%
|6 Months
|42.53%
|YTD
|10.12%
|1 Year
|115.9%
PCBL share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for PCBL on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|284.68
|Support 1
|268.73
|Resistance 2
|292.82
|Support 2
|260.92
|Resistance 3
|300.63
|Support 3
|252.78
PCBL share price Today : PCBL volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2477 k
The trading volume yesterday was 154.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.
PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹268.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹285 & ₹271 yesterday to end at ₹268.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
