Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems' Stock Plummets on Bearish Trading Day

Persistent Systems' stock opened at ₹6100 and closed at ₹6067.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹6198.95, and the low was ₹6070. The company's market capitalization is ₹47,404.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6144, and the 52-week low is ₹3610.57. The BSE volume for the stock was 42673 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at ₹6141.15 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -20.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Persistent Systems BSE shares was 42,673. The closing price for the shares was ₹6,067.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!