e-paper

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems' Stock Plummets on Bearish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 6162 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6141.15 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems' stock opened at 6100 and closed at 6067.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 6198.95, and the low was 6070. The company's market capitalization is 47,404.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6144, and the 52-week low is 3610.57. The BSE volume for the stock was 42673 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6141.15, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹6162

Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at 6141.15 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -20.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6067.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Persistent Systems BSE shares was 42,673. The closing price for the shares was 6,067.5.

