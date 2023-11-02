Hello User
Persistent Systems Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 6162 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6210.45 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

On the last day of trading, Persistent Systems had an open price of 6174.95 and a close price of 6162. The stock reached a high of 6258.95 and a low of 6125.8. The market capitalization of the company is 47776.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6198.95 and the 52-week low is 3610.57. The stock had a BSE volume of 16453 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6162 on last trading day

On the last day, Persistent Systems had a trading volume of 16,453 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 6,162.

