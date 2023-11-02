Persistent Systems Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Persistent Systems had an open price of ₹6174.95 and a close price of ₹6162. The stock reached a high of ₹6258.95 and a low of ₹6125.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47776.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6198.95 and the 52-week low is ₹3610.57. The stock had a BSE volume of 16453 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.