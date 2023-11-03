Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 6210.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6228.35 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems had an open price of 6258 and a close price of 6210.45 on the last day. The stock had a high of 6283.9 and a low of 6174.5. The market cap of the company is 47914.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6258.95, while the 52-week low is 3610.57. The BSE volume for the day was 5920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6210.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,920. The closing price of the stock was 6,210.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.