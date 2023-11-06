Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Persistent Systems opened at ₹6264.65 and closed at ₹6225.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6318.2, while the lowest price was ₹6225.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47,950.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6318.2 and ₹3610.57 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6108 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.33%
|3 Months
|34.12%
|6 Months
|35.77%
|YTD
|62.74%
|1 Year
|67.75%
The current price of Persistent Systems stock is ₹6233. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.9.
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,108. The closing price for the stock was ₹6,225.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!