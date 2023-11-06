Hello User
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 6225.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6233 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems opened at 6264.65 and closed at 6225.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 6318.2, while the lowest price was 6225.3. The market capitalization of the company is 47,950.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6318.2 and 3610.57 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6108 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.33%
3 Months34.12%
6 Months35.77%
YTD62.74%
1 Year67.75%
06 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6233, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹6225.1

The current price of Persistent Systems stock is 6233. There has been a 0.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.9.

06 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6225.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,108. The closing price for the stock was 6,225.1.

