Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems' stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 6246.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6160.15 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

On the last day, Persistent Systems' open price was 6317.95 and the close price was 6279.3. The high for the day was 6346.9 and the low was 6216.4. The market cap of the company is 47822.77 crore. The 52-week high is 6318.2 and the 52-week low is 3610.57. The BSE volume for the day was 6973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6160.15, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹6246.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is 6160.15. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -86.15, reflecting a decrease of 86.15 in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Persistent Systems stock is 6170.5, while the high price is 6237.9.

07 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM IST Persistent Systems November futures opened at 6265.1 as against previous close of 6256.05

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 6197.6. The bid price stands at 6217.85 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 6222.85 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 1473675.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6216.4, down -1% from yesterday's ₹6279.3

The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 6216.4, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -62.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1%, resulting in a net decrease of 62.9.

07 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.94%
3 Months29.9%
6 Months33.91%
YTD61.7%
1 Year69.26%
07 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6216.4, down -1% from yesterday's ₹6279.3

Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at 6216.4, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -62.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1% and a decrease of 62.9.

07 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6279.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, there were 6,973 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 6,279.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.