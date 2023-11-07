Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems' stocks plunge in trading today

On the last day, Persistent Systems' open price was ₹6317.95 and the close price was ₹6279.3. The high for the day was ₹6346.9 and the low was ₹6216.4. The market cap of the company is ₹47822.77 crore. The 52-week high is ₹6318.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3610.57. The BSE volume for the day was 6973 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹6160.15. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -86.15, reflecting a decrease of ₹86.15 in the stock price.
The current day's low price for Persistent Systems stock is ₹6170.5, while the high price is ₹6237.9.
Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 6197.6. The bid price stands at 6217.85 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 6222.85 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 1473675.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.94%
|3 Months
|29.9%
|6 Months
|33.91%
|YTD
|61.7%
|1 Year
|69.26%
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, there were 6,973 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹6,279.3.
