Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

Persistent Systems opened at ₹6231.05 and closed at ₹6246.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6261.75, while the lowest price was ₹6128. The market capitalization of Persistent Systems is ₹47897.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6346.9, and the 52-week low is ₹3610.57. The BSE volume for the day was 9059 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹6300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹115.85 (+5.41%) & ₹161.9 (+3.58%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹48.45 (-14.32%) & ₹2.15 (-20.37%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1146.7 -1.9 -0.17 1319.95 982.95 100899.49 Tata Elxsi 8276.6 97.6 1.19 8210.0 5708.1 51543.72 Persistent Systems 6235.05 12.6 0.2 6346.9 3610.57 47651.37 Mphasis 2202.45 -1.4 -0.06 2550.95 1660.65 41494.17 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 4045.95 82.85 2.09 4528.95 2959.65 34955.87

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Persistent Systems stock today is ₹6235.05 and the high price is ₹6277.6.

Persistent Systems November futures opened at 6255.6 as against previous close of 6224.1 Persistent Systems is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 6257.1. The bid price is 6262.55 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 6265.0 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a high open interest of 1403325, indicating strong investor interest.

Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.07% 3 Months 29.98% 6 Months 32.89% YTD 61.18% 1 Year 67.14%

