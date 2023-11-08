Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 6222.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6260.9 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems opened at 6231.05 and closed at 6246.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 6261.75, while the lowest price was 6128. The market capitalization of Persistent Systems is 47897.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 6346.9, and the 52-week low is 3610.57. The BSE volume for the day was 9059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 6300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 6200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 115.85 (+5.41%) & 161.9 (+3.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 48.45 (-14.32%) & 2.15 (-20.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1146.7-1.9-0.171319.95982.95100899.49
Tata Elxsi8276.697.61.198210.05708.151543.72
Persistent Systems6235.0512.60.26346.93610.5747651.37
Mphasis2202.45-1.4-0.062550.951660.6541494.17
Oracle Financial Services Softwa4045.9582.852.094528.952959.6534955.87
08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6260.9, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹6222.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is 6260.9. There has been a 0.62% percent change, resulting in a net change of 38.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Persistent Systems stock today is 6235.05 and the high price is 6277.6.

08 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Persistent Systems November futures opened at 6255.6 as against previous close of 6224.1

Persistent Systems is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 6257.1. The bid price is 6262.55 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 6265.0 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a high open interest of 1403325, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6262.15, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹6222.45

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 6262.15. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 39.7.

08 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months29.98%
6 Months32.89%
YTD61.18%
1 Year67.14%
08 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6235.05, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹6222.45

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 6235.05. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.6.

08 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6246.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 9,059 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 6,246.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.