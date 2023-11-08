Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

Persistent Systems opened at ₹6231.05 and closed at ₹6246.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6261.75, while the lowest price was ₹6128. The market capitalization of Persistent Systems is ₹47897.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6346.9, and the 52-week low is ₹3610.57. The BSE volume for the day was 9059 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹6300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹6200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹115.85 (+5.41%) & ₹161.9 (+3.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹48.45 (-14.32%) & ₹2.15 (-20.37%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tech Mahindra
|1146.7
|-1.9
|-0.17
|1319.95
|982.95
|100899.49
|Tata Elxsi
|8276.6
|97.6
|1.19
|8210.0
|5708.1
|51543.72
|Persistent Systems
|6235.05
|12.6
|0.2
|6346.9
|3610.57
|47651.37
|Mphasis
|2202.45
|-1.4
|-0.06
|2550.95
|1660.65
|41494.17
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|4045.95
|82.85
|2.09
|4528.95
|2959.65
|34955.87
As of the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹6260.9. There has been a 0.62% percent change, resulting in a net change of 38.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The low price of Persistent Systems stock today is ₹6235.05 and the high price is ₹6277.6.
Persistent Systems is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 6257.1. The bid price is 6262.55 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 6265.0 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has a high open interest of 1403325, indicating strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹6262.15. There has been a 0.64% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 39.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|29.98%
|6 Months
|32.89%
|YTD
|61.18%
|1 Year
|67.14%
The current stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹6235.05. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.6.
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 9,059 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹6,246.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!