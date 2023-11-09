Hello User
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 6222.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6289.95 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems opened at 6235.05 and closed at 6222.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 6298.5, while the lowest was 6226. The market capitalization of the company is 48,388.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6346.9 and 3610.57 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3072.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6289.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹6222.45

Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at 6289.95, which represents a 1.08% increase from the previous day. The net change in price is 67.5.

09 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6222.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Persistent Systems had a trading volume of 3,072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 6,222.45.

