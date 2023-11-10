Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 6289.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6307.05 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

On the last day, Persistent Systems opened at 6301.05 and closed at 6289.95. The highest price recorded was 6327.75, while the lowest price was 6259.45. The market capitalization of the company is 48520.14 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 6346.9 and a low of 3610.57. The BSE volume for the day was 4914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6289.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Persistent Systems was 4914 shares, and the closing price was 6289.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.