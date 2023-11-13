Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Persistent Systems had an opening price of ₹6285 and a closing price of ₹6247.3. The stock had a high of ₹6332.15 and a low of ₹6230.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48273.58 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6346.9 and the 52-week low is ₹3610.57. The stock had a BSE volume of 2356 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|3 Months
|28.49%
|6 Months
|34.55%
|YTD
|61.7%
|1 Year
|70.81%
