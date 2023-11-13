Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 6264.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6235.15 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

On the last day, Persistent Systems had an opening price of 6285 and a closing price of 6247.3. The stock had a high of 6332.15 and a low of 6230.05. The market capitalization of the company is 48273.58 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 6346.9 and the 52-week low is 3610.57. The stock had a BSE volume of 2356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months28.49%
6 Months34.55%
YTD61.7%
1 Year70.81%
13 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹6235.15, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹6264.7

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 6235.15, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -29.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹6247.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Persistent Systems BSE shares was 2356. The closing price for the shares was 6247.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.