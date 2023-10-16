Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at 5770, up 0.07% from yesterday's 5765.75

27 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 5765.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5770 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems' stock opened at 5685.05 and closed at 5775 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 5800.85 and a low of 5685.05. The market capitalization of the company is 44,253.6 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 6035 and the 52-week low is 3418.83. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 11,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems closed today at ₹5770, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

Persistent Systems stock closed today at 5770, with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 5765.75.

16 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock's low price for the day is 5712.75 and the high price is 5806.65.

16 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5831.9 as against previous close of 5778.0

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5800. The bid price stands at 5807.1, while the offer price is 5810.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 175 and an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for this stock is 1401925.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Persistent Systems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Persistent Systems Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 3557.49 and a 52 week high price of 6035.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5796, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at 5796 with a percent change of 0.52. The net change in the stock price is 30.25.

16 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 16 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 130.0 (-9.28%) & 91.0 (-10.12%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 16 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 47.2 (-6.16%) & 110.5 (-5.6%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5748.7, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5748.7. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 17.05.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The Persistent Systems stock had a low of 5712.75 and a high of 5806.65 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5831.9 as against previous close of 5778.0

Persistent Systems is a stock traded on the stock market with a spot price of 5736.45. The bid price is 5755.3 and the offer price is 5759.25. There are 175 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 175 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for this stock is 1391775.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5736.9, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is 5736.9. There has been a 0.5% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -28.85.

16 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 129.5 (-9.63%) & 92.0 (-9.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 16 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 50.0 (-0.6%) & 116.4 (-0.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5733.7, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is 5733.7. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.05, suggesting a decrease of 32.05 in the stock price.

Click here for Persistent Systems AGM

16 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock reached a low of 5712.75 and a high of 5806.65 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5831.9 as against previous close of 5778.0

Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 5750.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 5771.0, with a bid quantity of 175. The offer price is 5774.85, with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for this stock is 1388275.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5759.05, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is 5759.05. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.7, suggesting a decrease of 6.7 points in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decrease in the stock price of Persistent Systems.

16 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock had a low price of 5712.75 and a high price of 5806.65 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 16 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 131.0 (-8.58%) & 92.45 (-8.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 16 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 46.0 (-8.55%) & 13.6 (-14.2%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5754.9, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 5754.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -10.85, suggesting a decrease of 10.85.

16 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5831.9 as against previous close of 5778.0

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5760.7. The bid price and offer price are 5772.0 and 5778.1 respectively. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 175. The stock has an open interest of 1391250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5754.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

The current data for Persistent Systems stock indicates that the stock price is 5754.1, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -11.65. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

Click here for Persistent Systems Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Persistent Systems stock today was 5712.75, while the high price was 5806.65.

16 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 16 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 133.85 (-6.59%) & 96.1 (-5.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 16 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.85 (-10.83%) & 12.2 (-23.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5759.65, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

Persistent Systems stock had a price of 5759.65 and experienced a percent change of -0.11. This resulted in a net change of -6.1.

16 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Persistent Systems stock is 5712.75, while the high price is 5806.65.

16 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5831.9 as against previous close of 5778.0

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5737.35. The bid price stands at 5755.7 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5761.4 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 1379000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5730.3, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 5730.3. There has been a negative percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -35.45, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 35.45.

16 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5764.7, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹5765.75

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 5764.7. There has been a decrease of -0.02% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.05.

16 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5775 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Persistent Systems was 11,637 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,775.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.