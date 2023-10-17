comScore
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at ₹5711.45, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹5764.85
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at ₹5711.45, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹5764.85

24 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 5764.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5711.45 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

On the last day, the open price of Persistent Systems was 5764.7 and the close price was 5765.75. The high for the day was 5806.65 and the low was 5712.75. The market capitalization of the company is 44388.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6035 and the 52-week low is 3418.83. The BSE volume for the day was 6378 shares.

17 Oct 2023, 06:34:41 PM IST

Persistent Systems stock closed today at a price of 5711.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.93% from the previous closing price of 5764.85. This represents a net change of -53.4.

17 Oct 2023, 06:27:08 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7449.2-25.35-0.347999.05708.146390.97
Mphasis2290.75-66.6-2.832550.951660.6543157.74
Persistent Systems5711.45-53.4-0.936035.03576.543649.76
Oracle Financial Services Softwa4161.1555.71.364528.952883.835951.16
PB Fintech745.87.00.95816.0356.233244.23
17 Oct 2023, 05:36:57 PM IST

The stock of Persistent Systems reached a low of 5701 and a high of 5817.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28:52 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Persistent Systems Ltd stock is 3577.44999, while the 52-week high price is 6035.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:09:05 PM IST

The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5713.45. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -51.4, suggesting a decrease of 51.4 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a minor decline in the stock price of Persistent Systems.

17 Oct 2023, 02:50:56 PM IST

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 115.0 (-16.39%) & 50.5 (-23.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (+58.14%) & 129.0 (+25.73%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40:51 PM IST

Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at 5719. It has seen a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -45.85, suggesting a decrease of 45.85.

17 Oct 2023, 02:35:33 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7464.65-9.9-0.137999.05708.146487.18
Mphasis2303.35-54.0-2.292550.951660.6543395.12
Persistent Systems5708.15-56.7-0.986035.03576.543624.54
Oracle Financial Services Softwa4163.157.651.44528.952883.835968.01
PB Fintech745.056.250.85816.0356.233210.8
17 Oct 2023, 02:25:41 PM IST

Persistent Systems stock had a low price of 5701 and a high price of 5817.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:01:08 PM IST

Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 5718.95. The bid price is 5737.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5740.5 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 1459675.

17 Oct 2023, 01:50:52 PM IST

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 5716.65, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -48.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 01:32:38 PM IST

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 120.05 (-12.72%) & 82.2 (-13.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.1 (+48.84%) & 123.8 (+20.66%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:31:21 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5730.29
10 Days5734.27
20 Days5791.02
50 Days5452.85
100 Days5182.01
300 Days4832.06
17 Oct 2023, 01:19:31 PM IST

The low price of Persistent Systems stock today is 5710, while the high price is 5817.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00:07 PM IST

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 5723.3. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.55, meaning the stock has decreased by 41.55.

17 Oct 2023, 12:53:14 PM IST

Persistent Systems Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:51:40 PM IST

Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 5731.75. The bid price for the stock is 5750.6, with an offer price of 5752.8. The offer quantity is 175, and the bid quantity is also 175. The stock has an open interest of 1449875.

17 Oct 2023, 12:35:25 PM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7453.2-21.35-0.297999.05708.146415.88
Mphasis2311.9-45.45-1.932550.951660.6543556.21
Persistent Systems5728.9-35.95-0.626035.03576.543783.12
Oracle Financial Services Softwa4158.0552.61.284528.952883.835924.38
PB Fintech745.756.950.94816.0356.233242.0
17 Oct 2023, 12:22:36 PM IST

The stock price of Persistent Systems is currently at 5726.1, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -38.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:19:35 PM IST

Persistent Systems stock reached a low of 5710 and a high of 5817.95 today.

17 Oct 2023, 12:06:45 PM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8779
Buy9998
Hold91086
Sell4444
Strong Sell3333
17 Oct 2023, 12:04:01 PM IST

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 121.3 (-11.81%) & 82.2 (-13.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (+30.23%) & 131.95 (+28.61%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:39:51 AM IST

Persistent Systems is a stock with a spot price of 5715.1. The bid price is 5731.85 and the offer price is 5736.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175. The open interest is 1432200.

17 Oct 2023, 11:19:46 AM IST

Persistent Systems stock's low price for the day is 5711.85, and the high price is 5817.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:00:57 AM IST

The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5742.9 with a percent change of -0.38. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 21.95.

17 Oct 2023, 10:43:25 AM IST

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 121.15 (-11.92%) & 84.75 (-11.3%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.6 (+25.58%) & 56.2 (+23.79%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20:03 AM IST

The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is 5720, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -44.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% or 44.85.

17 Oct 2023, 10:18:43 AM IST

The current day's high for Persistent Systems stock is 5817.95 and the low is 5718.75.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16:08 AM IST

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5743.2. The bid price is 5764.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5766.05 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for this stock is at 1405075.

17 Oct 2023, 09:55:27 AM IST

Persistent Systems Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:00:14 AM IST

Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at 5770 with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.07. This means that the stock has seen a small increase in value, indicating a positive trend.

17 Oct 2023, 08:00:39 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5765.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, there were 6,378 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 5,765.75.

