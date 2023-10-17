Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at ₹5711.45, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹5764.85

On the last day, the open price of Persistent Systems was ₹5764.7 and the close price was ₹5765.75. The high for the day was ₹5806.65 and the low was ₹5712.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44388.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6035 and the 52-week low is ₹3418.83. The BSE volume for the day was 6378 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Elxsi 7449.2 -25.35 -0.34 7999.0 5708.1 46390.97 Mphasis 2290.75 -66.6 -2.83 2550.95 1660.65 43157.74 Persistent Systems 5711.45 -53.4 -0.93 6035.0 3576.5 43649.76 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 4161.15 55.7 1.36 4528.95 2883.8 35951.16 PB Fintech 745.8 7.0 0.95 816.0 356.2 33244.23

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Persistent Systems reached a low of ₹5701 and a high of ₹5817.95 on the current day.

Persistent Systems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Persistent Systems Ltd stock is 3577.44999, while the 52-week high price is 6035.00000.

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹115.0 (-16.39%) & ₹50.5 (-23.25%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (+58.14%) & ₹129.0 (+25.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5819.9 as against previous close of 5782.2 Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 5718.95. The bid price is 5737.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5740.5 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 1459675.

Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5730.29 10 Days 5734.27 20 Days 5791.02 50 Days 5452.85 100 Days 5182.01 300 Days 4832.06

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5726.1, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹5764.85 The stock price of Persistent Systems is currently at ₹5726.1, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -38.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Click here for Persistent Systems News

Persistent Systems share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 7 7 9 Buy 9 9 9 8 Hold 9 10 8 6 Sell 4 4 4 4 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5770, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5765.75 Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at ₹5770 with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.07. This means that the stock has seen a small increase in value, indicating a positive trend.

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5765.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, there were 6,378 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹5,765.75.