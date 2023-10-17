Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at 5711.45, down -0.93% from yesterday's 5764.85

On the last day, the open price of Persistent Systems was ₹5764.7 and the close price was ₹5765.75. The high for the day was ₹5806.65 and the low was ₹5712.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹44388.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6035 and the 52-week low is ₹3418.83. The BSE volume for the day was 6378 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Persistent Systems stock closed today at a price of ₹5711.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.93% from the previous closing price of ₹5764.85. This represents a net change of -53.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7449.2
|-25.35
|-0.34
|7999.0
|5708.1
|46390.97
|Mphasis
|2290.75
|-66.6
|-2.83
|2550.95
|1660.65
|43157.74
|Persistent Systems
|5711.45
|-53.4
|-0.93
|6035.0
|3576.5
|43649.76
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|4161.15
|55.7
|1.36
|4528.95
|2883.8
|35951.16
|PB Fintech
|745.8
|7.0
|0.95
|816.0
|356.2
|33244.23
The stock of Persistent Systems reached a low of ₹5701 and a high of ₹5817.95 on the current day.
The 52-week low price for Persistent Systems Ltd stock is 3577.44999, while the 52-week high price is 6035.00000.
The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹5713.45. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -51.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹51.4 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a minor decline in the stock price of Persistent Systems.
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹115.0 (-16.39%) & ₹50.5 (-23.25%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (+58.14%) & ₹129.0 (+25.73%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Persistent Systems stock is currently priced at ₹5719. It has seen a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -45.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹45.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7464.65
|-9.9
|-0.13
|7999.0
|5708.1
|46487.18
|Mphasis
|2303.35
|-54.0
|-2.29
|2550.95
|1660.65
|43395.12
|Persistent Systems
|5708.15
|-56.7
|-0.98
|6035.0
|3576.5
|43624.54
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|4163.1
|57.65
|1.4
|4528.95
|2883.8
|35968.01
|PB Fintech
|745.05
|6.25
|0.85
|816.0
|356.2
|33210.8
Persistent Systems stock had a low price of ₹5701 and a high price of ₹5817.95 on the current day.
Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 5718.95. The bid price is 5737.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5740.5 with an offer quantity of 175. The stock has an open interest of 1459675.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹5716.65, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -48.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹120.05 (-12.72%) & ₹82.2 (-13.97%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.1 (+48.84%) & ₹123.8 (+20.66%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5730.29
|10 Days
|5734.27
|20 Days
|5791.02
|50 Days
|5452.85
|100 Days
|5182.01
|300 Days
|4832.06
The low price of Persistent Systems stock today is ₹5710, while the high price is ₹5817.95.
The current stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹5723.3. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.55, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹41.55.
Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 5731.75. The bid price for the stock is 5750.6, with an offer price of 5752.8. The offer quantity is 175, and the bid quantity is also 175. The stock has an open interest of 1449875.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7453.2
|-21.35
|-0.29
|7999.0
|5708.1
|46415.88
|Mphasis
|2311.9
|-45.45
|-1.93
|2550.95
|1660.65
|43556.21
|Persistent Systems
|5728.9
|-35.95
|-0.62
|6035.0
|3576.5
|43783.12
|Oracle Financial Services Softwa
|4158.05
|52.6
|1.28
|4528.95
|2883.8
|35924.38
|PB Fintech
|745.75
|6.95
|0.94
|816.0
|356.2
|33242.0
The stock price of Persistent Systems is currently at ₹5726.1, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -38.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Persistent Systems News
Persistent Systems stock reached a low of ₹5710 and a high of ₹5817.95 today.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|7
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|9
|10
|8
|6
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹121.3 (-11.81%) & ₹82.2 (-13.97%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.5 (+30.23%) & ₹131.95 (+28.61%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Persistent Systems is a stock with a spot price of 5715.1. The bid price is 5731.85 and the offer price is 5736.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 175. The open interest is 1432200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Persistent Systems stock's low price for the day is ₹5711.85, and the high price is ₹5817.95.
The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹5742.9 with a percent change of -0.38. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.95, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹21.95.
Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹121.15 (-11.92%) & ₹84.75 (-11.3%) respectively.
Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.6 (+25.58%) & ₹56.2 (+23.79%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data of Persistent Systems stock shows that the stock price is ₹5720, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -44.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% or ₹44.85.
Click here for Persistent Systems Profit Loss
The current day's high for Persistent Systems stock is ₹5817.95 and the low is ₹5718.75.
Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5743.2. The bid price is 5764.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5766.05 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest for this stock is at 1405075.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at ₹5770 with a net change of 4.25 and a percent change of 0.07. This means that the stock has seen a small increase in value, indicating a positive trend.
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the BSE, there were 6,378 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹5,765.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!