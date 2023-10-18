Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems closed today at 5683.7, down -0.49% from yesterday's 5711.45

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed today at ₹5683.7, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹5711.45 Today, the closing price of Persistent Systems stock was ₹5683.7, representing a decrease of 0.49% from the previous day's closing price of ₹5711.45. The net change in the stock price was -27.75.

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Elxsi 7601.4 152.2 2.04 7999.0 5708.1 47338.81 Mphasis 2259.65 -31.1 -1.36 2550.95 1660.65 42571.82 Persistent Systems 5683.7 -27.75 -0.49 6035.0 3576.5 43437.68 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 4160.0 -17.0 -0.41 4528.95 2883.8 35941.23 KPIT Technologies 1204.4 5.7 0.48 1237.8 615.4 32560.52

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Persistent Systems stock is ₹5628.8, while the high price is ₹5784.55.

Persistent Systems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Persistent Systems Ltd stock is 3577.44999, while the 52-week high price is 6035.00000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹76.5 (-34.05%) & ₹31.15 (-39.34%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹71.25 (+35.97%) & ₹162.6 (+28.54%) respectively.

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5718.0 as against previous close of 5734.1 Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5711.65. The bid price is 5660.0 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 5664.0 with an offer quantity of 175. The open interest stands at 1425900.

Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5765.08 10 Days 5731.48 20 Days 5782.47 50 Days 5473.83 100 Days 5190.22 300 Days 4841.23

Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.79% 3 Months 15.25% 6 Months 31.41% YTD 47.86% 1 Year 57.74%

