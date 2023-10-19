Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 2.78 %. The stock closed at 5690.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5849 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

The last day of trading for Persistent Systems saw an open price of 5728.4 and a close price of 5711.45. The stock reached a high of 5784.55 and a low of 5628.8 during the day. The market capitalization for Persistent Systems is currently at 43,724.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6035, while the 52-week low is 3576.5. The BSE volume for the day was 4879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5755.0 as against previous close of 5717.8

Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 5864.95. The bid price is 5865.7 and the offer price is 5868.8. The offer quantity is 175 shares and the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The open interest for this stock is 1323175.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5849, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹5690.75

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5849 with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 158.25. This means that the stock has increased by 2.78% and the price has increased by 158.25.

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.78%
3 Months13.29%
6 Months32.67%
YTD47.97%
1 Year55.23%
19 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5683.7, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹5711.45

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5683.7, with a percent change of -0.49. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.49% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -27.75, indicating a decrease of 27.75 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5711.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4879. The closing price of the shares was 5711.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.