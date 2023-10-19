Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Surges in Today's Trading

The last day of trading for Persistent Systems saw an open price of ₹5728.4 and a close price of ₹5711.45. The stock reached a high of ₹5784.55 and a low of ₹5628.8 during the day. The market capitalization for Persistent Systems is currently at ₹43,724.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6035, while the 52-week low is ₹3576.5. The BSE volume for the day was 4879 shares.
Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 5864.95. The bid price is 5865.7 and the offer price is 5868.8. The offer quantity is 175 shares and the bid quantity is also 175 shares. The open interest for this stock is 1323175.
The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹5849 with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 158.25. This means that the stock has increased by 2.78% and the price has increased by ₹158.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.78%
|3 Months
|13.29%
|6 Months
|32.67%
|YTD
|47.97%
|1 Year
|55.23%
The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹5683.7, with a percent change of -0.49. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.49% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -27.75, indicating a decrease of ₹27.75 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4879. The closing price of the shares was ₹5711.45.
