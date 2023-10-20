Hello User
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems stock drops as market volatility continues

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 5849.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5815.4 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems

On the last day, the open price of Persistent Systems was 5784.65, while the close price was 5690.75. The stock had a high of 5949 and a low of 5705.55. The market capitalization of the company is 45021.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6035 and 3576.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5865.2 as against previous close of 5855.4

Persistent Systems is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 5834.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 5834.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 5838.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 350 and a bid quantity of 175. The open interest for this stock is 1132600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5815.4, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹5849.7

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5815.4. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -34.3, reflecting a decrease of 34.3 in the stock's price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months19.4%
6 Months36.63%
YTD51.42%
1 Year60.03%
20 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5852.25, up 2.84% from yesterday's ₹5690.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is 5852.25, with a percent change of 2.84 and a net change of 161.5. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 2.84% and has experienced a net gain of 161.5.

20 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5690.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 23,487 shares. The closing price for the day was 5,690.75.

