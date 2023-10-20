Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems stock drops as market volatility continues

On the last day, the open price of Persistent Systems was ₹5784.65, while the close price was ₹5690.75. The stock had a high of ₹5949 and a low of ₹5705.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹45021.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6035 and ₹3576.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.