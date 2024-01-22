Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Soars on Positive Trading Day

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : Persistent Systems' stock opened at ₹7920 and closed at ₹7861.3 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹7959.55, while the low was ₹7863. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61030.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹7910.3, and the 52-week low is ₹3907.7. On the BSE, a total of 4776 shares were traded for the day. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Persistent Systems reached a low of ₹7863 and a high of ₹7959.55 on the current day.

Persistent Systems January futures opened at 7939.0 as against previous close of 7886.3 Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 7921.55. The bid price is 7931.85 and the offer price is 7941.95. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is also 100. The stock has a high open interest of 1586500.

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹7933.2, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹7861.3 Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of ₹7933.2. There has been a 0.91% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 71.9.

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹485.0 (+11.46%) & ₹308.0 (+33.62%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹299.0 (-6.03%) & ₹159.0 (-6.47%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.75% 3 Months 21.48% 6 Months 65.61% YTD 6.45% 1 Year 85.11%

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹7861.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,776 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,861.3.