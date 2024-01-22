Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 7861.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7933.2 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems Stock Price Today

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : Persistent Systems' stock opened at 7920 and closed at 7861.3 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 7959.55, while the low was 7863. The market capitalization of the company is 61030.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 7910.3, and the 52-week low is 3907.7. On the BSE, a total of 4776 shares were traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
LTI Mindtree5648.7-2.3-0.046442.654120.0167092.34
Tech Mahindra1383.45-6.25-0.451401.5982.95121731.4
Persistent Systems7933.271.90.917910.33907.760629.48
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6684.0-188.85-2.757168.72987.457747.88
Tata Elxsi8280.0-22.45-0.279191.15883.0551564.89
22 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Persistent Systems reached a low of 7863 and a high of 7959.55 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Persistent Systems January futures opened at 7939.0 as against previous close of 7886.3

Persistent Systems is a stock trading at a spot price of 7921.55. The bid price is 7931.85 and the offer price is 7941.95. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is also 100. The stock has a high open interest of 1586500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹7933.2, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹7861.3

Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of 7933.2. There has been a 0.91% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 71.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 8000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 8500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 485.0 (+11.46%) & 308.0 (+33.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 7400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 7000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 299.0 (-6.03%) & 159.0 (-6.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
LTI Mindtree5648.7-2.3-0.046442.654120.0167092.34
Tech Mahindra1383.45-6.25-0.451401.5982.95121731.4
Persistent Systems7933.271.90.917910.33907.760629.48
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6684.0-188.85-2.757168.72987.457747.88
Tata Elxsi8280.0-22.45-0.279191.15883.0551564.89
22 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹7933.2, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹7861.3

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 7933.2 with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 71.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percentage change and a positive net change.

22 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock had a low price of 7863 and a high price of 7959.55 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Persistent Systems January futures opened at 7939.0 as against previous close of 7886.3

Persistent Systems is a stock with a spot price of 7921.55. The bid price is 7931.85, and the offer price is 7941.95. The offer quantity is 100, and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for this stock is 1586500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹7933.2, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹7861.3

According to the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is 7933.2. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 71.9, which means the stock has increased by this amount.

22 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.75%
3 Months21.48%
6 Months65.61%
YTD6.45%
1 Year85.11%
22 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹7933.2, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹7861.3

The current price of Persistent Systems stock is 7933.2, with a 0.91% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 71.9.

22 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹7861.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,776 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 7,861.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.