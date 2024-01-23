 Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 4.16 %. The stock closed at 7924.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8253.8 per share.

Persistent Systems Stock Price TodayPremium
Persistent Systems Stock Price Today

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Persistent Systems was 8101.15, and the close price was 7924.25. The stock had a high of 8101.15 and a low of 8101.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at 62,318.1 crore. The 52-week high is 7910.3, while the 52-week low is 3907.7. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21:23 AM IST

Persistent Systems January futures opened at 8195.6 as against previous close of 7920.9

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 8255.4. The bid price is 8276.4, and the offer price is 8286.35. The offer quantity is 100, and the bid quantity is 100. The open interest for this stock is 1557600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:10:01 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock's low price for the day was 8101.15, while the high price reached was 8716.65.

23 Jan 2024, 11:06:02 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8253.8, up 4.16% from yesterday's ₹7924.25

The stock price of Persistent Systems is currently at 8253.8. It has seen a percent change of 4.16 and a net change of 329.55.

Click here for Persistent Systems Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:42:44 AM IST

Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 23 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 8500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 8000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 357.35 (+21.96%) & 578.35 (+24.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 23 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 7000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 145.0 (-13.28%) & 57.5 (-62.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:40:23 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1402.416.951.221401.5982.95123398.84
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6438.0-257.05-3.847168.72987.455622.5
Persistent Systems8366.5442.255.587910.33907.763940.98
Tata Elxsi8180.0-106.05-1.289191.15883.0550942.13
Mphasis2544.6-42.1-1.632788.351660.6547940.27
23 Jan 2024, 10:33:11 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8411, up 6.14% from yesterday's ₹7924.25

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 8411, with a percent change of 6.14 and a net change of 486.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a substantial net increase.

23 Jan 2024, 10:18:00 AM IST

Persistent Systems January futures opened at 8195.6 as against previous close of 7920.9

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 8581.6. The bid price is 8619.3 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8624.8 with an offer quantity of 100. The open interest is at 1870700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:15:03 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Persistent Systems stock today is 8101.15, while the high price is 8716.65.

23 Jan 2024, 09:57:34 AM IST

Persistent Systems Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:46:36 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.32%
3 Months22.78%
6 Months66.78%
YTD7.2%
1 Year83.61%
23 Jan 2024, 09:46:25 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8672.9, up 9.45% from yesterday's ₹7924.25

The stock price of Persistent Systems has increased by 9.45% or 748.65. As of the current data, the stock is trading at 8672.9.

23 Jan 2024, 09:11:57 AM IST

Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹7924.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 555 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 7924.25.

