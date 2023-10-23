Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Drops on Poor Earnings Report

Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5885.65 as against previous close of 5900.2 Persistent Systems is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 5830.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 5840.25, with an offer price of 5845.0. There are 875 shares available for purchase at the offer price, while there are 175 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The stock has a significant open interest of 1007475.

Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5784.65 10 Days 5757.47 20 Days 5773.28 50 Days 5552.83 100 Days 5220.97 300 Days 4874.10 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Persistent Systems Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.05 (-65.93%) & ₹35.0 (-54.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹47.0 (+19.59%) & ₹24.7 (+5.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Persistent Systems stock is ₹5821.25, while the high price is ₹5936.35.

Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1164.05 -6.5 -0.56 1319.95 982.95 102426.14 Tata Elxsi 7497.9 -54.3 -0.72 7999.0 5708.1 46694.25 Persistent Systems 5851.95 -54.55 -0.92 6035.0 3576.5 44723.53 Mphasis 2158.35 -10.2 -0.47 2550.95 1660.65 40663.32 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 3964.55 38.5 0.98 4528.95 2883.8 34252.59 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Persistent Systems share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 8 7 7 7 Buy 9 9 10 8 Hold 8 10 8 8 Sell 4 4 4 4 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.46% 3 Months 26.82% 6 Months 37.63% YTD 52.93% 1 Year 59.71%

Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5904.45, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹5906.5 The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is ₹5904.45. There has been a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.