Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Drops on Poor Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
21 min read . 02:04 PM IST Trade
Persistent Systems stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 5906.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5836.75 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Persistent Systems opened at 5857.35 and closed at 5849.7. The stock reached a high of 5944.95 and a low of 5805.5. The market capitalization of the company is 45438.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6035, while the 52-week low is 3576.5. The BSE volume for the day was 16847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5885.65 as against previous close of 5900.2

Persistent Systems is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 5830.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 5840.25, with an offer price of 5845.0. There are 875 shares available for purchase at the offer price, while there are 175 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The stock has a significant open interest of 1007475.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5784.65
10 Days5757.47
20 Days5773.28
50 Days5552.83
100 Days5220.97
300 Days4874.10
23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5836.75, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹5906.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is 5836.75. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.18% and a net change of -69.75.

23 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.05 (-65.93%) & 35.0 (-54.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 47.0 (+19.59%) & 24.7 (+5.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Persistent Systems stock is 5821.25, while the high price is 5936.35.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5853.9, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹5906.5

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5853.9 with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -52.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.89% and the net change in price is a decrease of 52.6. This information indicates a slight decrease in the stock price for Persistent Systems.

Click here for Persistent Systems Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5885.65 as against previous close of 5900.2

Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5841.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 5840.9, while the offer price is higher at 5844.9. There are 350 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 175 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for this stock stands at 1030750.

23 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Persistent Systems Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5843.45, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹5906.5

Persistent Systems' stock price is currently 5843.45, which represents a decrease of 1.07%. The net change in the stock price is - 63.05.

23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1164.05-6.5-0.561319.95982.95102426.14
Tata Elxsi7497.9-54.3-0.727999.05708.146694.25
Persistent Systems5851.95-54.55-0.926035.03576.544723.53
Mphasis2158.35-10.2-0.472550.951660.6540663.32
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3964.5538.50.984528.952883.834252.59
23 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock had a low price of 5830.25 and a high price of 5936.35 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.6 (-48.83%) & 45.55 (-40.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 42.45 (-8.02%) & 18.5 (-21.11%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST Persistent Systems share price NSE Live :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5848.85, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹5906.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Persistent Systems is 5848.85. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -57.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price by that amount.

23 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8777
Buy99108
Hold81088
Sell4444
Strong Sell3333
23 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock had a low price of 5855 and a high price of 5936.35 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1164.5-6.05-0.521319.95982.95102465.73
Tata Elxsi7547.0-5.2-0.077999.05708.147000.03
Persistent Systems5871.95-34.55-0.586035.03576.544876.38
Mphasis2169.751.20.062550.951660.6540878.1
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3961.635.550.914528.952883.834227.11
23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5885.65 as against previous close of 5900.2

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5922.8. The bid price is 5915.8, and the offer price is 5919.2. The offer quantity is 175, while the bid quantity is also 175. The open interest for the stock stands at 1036525.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5880.75, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹5906.5

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 5880.75, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -25.75. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Persistent Systems

Top active call options for Persistent Systems at 23 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.0 (-29.5%) & 60.0 (-21.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Persistent Systems at 23 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 37.0 (-5.85%) & 14.5 (-38.17%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5929.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹5906.5

The current price of Persistent Systems stock is 5929.5, with a percent change of 0.39. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 23, indicating that the stock has increased by 23 since the last trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1167.0-3.55-0.31319.95982.95102685.71
Tata Elxsi7550.05-2.15-0.037999.05708.147019.02
Persistent Systems5923.016.50.286035.03576.545266.53
Mphasis2181.412.850.592550.951660.6541097.58
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3951.3525.30.644528.952883.834138.55
23 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Persistent Systems stock's low price for the day was 5855, while the high price reached 5936.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Persistent Systems October futures opened at 5885.65 as against previous close of 5900.2

Persistent Systems is currently trading at a spot price of 5871. The bid price is 5858.45 and the offer price is 5861.85. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is also 175. The open interest for the stock is 1038800.

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Persistent Systems share price update :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5884.65, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5906.5

The current stock price of Persistent Systems is 5884.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -21.85, implying a drop in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Persistent Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.46%
3 Months26.82%
6 Months37.63%
YTD52.93%
1 Year59.71%
23 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹5904.45, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹5906.5

The current data for Persistent Systems stock shows that the price is 5904.45. There has been a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹5849.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Persistent Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 16,847 shares. The closing price of the stock was 5849.7.

