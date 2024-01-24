Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Persistent Systems Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 4.19 %. The stock closed at 7924.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8256.5 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems Stock Price Today

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : Persistent Systems opened at 8101.15 and closed at 7924.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 8716.65 and a low of 8101.15. The market capitalization of the company is 63513.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 7910.3 and 3907.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 67,276 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹7924.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Persistent Systems BSE shares was 67,276. The closing price for the shares was 7,924.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.