Persistent Systems Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : Persistent Systems opened at ₹8101.15 and closed at ₹7924.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹8716.65 and a low of ₹8101.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63513.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7910.3 and ₹3907.7 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 67,276 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.