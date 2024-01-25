Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Rises as Market Optimism Prevails

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Persistent Systems opened at ₹8300.05 and closed at ₹8256.5. The stock had a high of ₹8511.5 and a low of ₹8240.15. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹65162.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7910.3 and the 52-week low is ₹3907.7. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 24703.
The current stock price of Persistent Systems is ₹8470.95 with a percent change of 2.6 and a net change of 214.45.
