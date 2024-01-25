Hello User
Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Rises as Market Optimism Prevails

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 8256.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8470.95 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems Stock Price Today

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Persistent Systems opened at 8300.05 and closed at 8256.5. The stock had a high of 8511.5 and a low of 8240.15. The company's market capitalization is currently at 65162.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7910.3 and the 52-week low is 3907.7. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 24703.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

