Persistent Systems share price Today Live Updates : Persistent Systems Stock Falls on Disappointing Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Persistent Systems stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 8470.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8351 per share. Investors should monitor Persistent Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Persistent Systems Stock Price Today

Persistent Systems Share Price Today : Persistent Systems had an open price of 8475.55 and a close price of 8470.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 8501.1 and a low of 8279.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 64240.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7910.3 and the 52-week low is 3907.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 9346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Today :Persistent Systems trading at ₹8351, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹8470.95

Persistent Systems stock is currently trading at a price of 8351, which represents a decrease of 1.42% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -119.95.

26 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Persistent Systems share price Live :Persistent Systems closed at ₹8470.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Persistent Systems was 9,346 shares. The closing price for the stock was 8,470.95.

